Tickets now on sale for AdventHealth 400 weekend at Kansas Speedway

It’s never too early to talk about NASCAR’s return to Kansas Speedway in 2023.

Kansas Speedway announced today that tickets are now on sale for the AdventHealth 400 race weekend May 6-7. The NASCAR Cup Series race is the cornerstone event for the first of two NASCAR weekends scheduled for Kansas Speedway next year, and anticipation is at an all-time high following a 2022 NASCAR season for the ages.

“May can’t get here fast enough,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We had two incredible weekends of racing at Kansas Speedway this year, and next season’s action should be even more exciting for all of our fans.”

The AdventHealth 400 race weekend features three races across two action-packed days, and it promises excitement for the whole family. The racing begins with a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series / ARCA Menards Series doubleheader on Saturday, May 6, and a ticket that day also includes Busch Light Pole Award qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Such an action-packed Saturday sets the table for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7. It’s a pivotal early test for the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series who are competing for a berth in the 2023 playoffs. Tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Even more excitement will be on tap September 8-10, when the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return to America’s heartland and cap four great races in three days.

Tickets for Kansas Speedway’s September race weekend will go on sale Jan. 20.

Kansas Speedway PR