Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Publishes First Book of Winning Car Collection

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has published the first book focusing on the Indianapolis 500 winning cars in its collection. The collection, which encompasses 34 cars, is the largest in the world.

Epic Drama: The Winning Collection of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum highlights the Museum's incredible collection of winning Indianapolis 500 cars photographed by renowned photographer Bill Pack. Visually stunning with notes and stories about each vehicle and its driver, you will find yourself drawn to the imagery and captivated by the stories. This collectible is perfect for the race fan or art lover.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a location woven tightly into Indiana's cultural fabric, where many worldwide make the annual pilgrimage to witness drivers compete and push the limits of machine and mortality. At Indianapolis, the car is as much of the star as the winning driver. From the styling, design, or nostalgic memories of one's youth, seeing these historic race cars transports the viewer to a different time.

“Our collection is impressive and deserves to be memorialized in a visual publication,” said Joe Hale, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. “There is beauty to the cars themselves, but also the stories behind each winner. The book displays the true essence that is the Epic Drama of the Indianapolis 500.”

The book includes a foreword by Roger Penske and an introduction by former IndyCar driver Lyn St. James. Featuring cars ranging from the 1911 Marmon Wasp to the 1986 Budweiser March 86C, the book includes multiple images of each car, all photographed in a temporary studio built within the Museum.

In addition to photographer Bill Pack, Dwight Knowlton served as the writer, and Lionel Ferreira designed the book.

“Our sincerest appreciation goes to Marlyne Sexton, whose generosity made this book possible,” said Hale. “Having supporters like Marlyne allows us to continue our mission to share the stories of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

A celebration for the book will be held at the Museum on Thursday, December 8, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Special guests include former drivers Bobby Rahal and Lyn St. James and the photographer Bill Pack. Tickets to attend the event are $40/museum members and $50/non-members. Tickets can be purchased at imsmuseum.org/epicparty.

The book is a limited print run, available for purchase at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum or online at imsmuseum.org/epicdrama beginning on December 8. The book retails for $75, and all proceeds will benefit the Museum.

IMS Museum PR