Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race moves to prime time, capping NASCAR tripleheader weekend June 23-25, 2023

Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series weekend in June 2023 features another milestone for Middle Tennessee – Nashville Superspeedway’s first prime time NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25 is set to take the green flag at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET), again kicking off NBC’s broadcast portion of the Cup Series schedule.

Nashville Superspeedway’s complete 2023 NASCAR schedule (with start times and TV networks) includes:

Sunday, June 25: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (6 p.m. CT, NBC)

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (6 p.m. CT, NBC) Saturday, June 24: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) Friday, June 23: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

The scheduled Ally 400 start time on Sunday, June 25, is two hours later than the 2022 start time, which provides a potential safeguard for fans against some of the higher temperatures that pushed into the mid-90s during this year’s Cup Series weekend.

“In less than three years since returning to the NASCAR calendar, Music City is already one of the most already anticipated stops on the schedule,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “Having a prime time audience for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will just add to all the fun and entertainment for our tripleheader weekend. We can’t wait for #NASHCAR fans to join us for all the excitement.”

