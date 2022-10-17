Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend

Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue.

The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which is a bevy of fun with exciting interactive activities for families, is scheduled to have a host of NASCAR personalities answer fans’ questions during the weekend. Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, located in the infield on a one-of-a-kind 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3, will also feature a driver appearance and interaction with fans.

Great tickets remain for all three playoffs races – the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday and the Saturday doubleheader consisting of the Contender Boats 300 and the Baptist Health Cancer Cares 200. For more details on all ticket opportunities, please visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Among those who will be spotlighted include three of the eight drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Florida’s own Ross Chastain. Below is the incredible full lineup:

Trackside LIVE Stage (Midway)

Saturday, Oct. 22

10:00 a.m. ET: Max Gutierrez, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, from Mexico

10:15 a.m. ET: Derek Kraus, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, 11 th in standings

10:30 a.m. ET: Tanner Gray, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

10:45 a.m. ET: Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver & series’ latest winner at Talladega Superspeedway

11:30 a.m. ET: Nick Sanchez, Homestead native, 2022 ARCA Menards Champion, sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series start

12:15 p.m. ET: Ross Chastain, Alva native, has two wins and sits second in NASCAR Cup standings, drives for Trackhouse Racing, co-owned by Miami native Pit Bull

Sunday, Oct. 23

10:00 a.m. ET: Corey LaJoie and “Stacking Pennies;” Guests TBD

11:05 a.m. ET: Denny Hamlin, three-time HMS winner who is fourth in Cup Series title battle

11:05 a.m. ET: Martin Truex, Jr., 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2017 HMS winner

11:30 a.m. ET: Daniel Suarez, one win in 2022, drives for Trackhouse Racing, co-owned by Miami native Pit Bull, took home 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship with win at HMS.

11:45 a.m. ET: Ryan Blaney, sits seventh in title chase, seeking first win in 2022

12:00 p.m. ET: Adassa, who will sing National Anthem prior to Dixie Vodka 400

Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash (Infield)

Sunday, Oct. 23

TIME TBD: BJ McLeod, Wauchula, FL native who is NASCAR Cup Series regular but has also competed in one of NASCAR’s top three touring series since 2010

1:15 p.m.: Renowned Latin recording artist and radio personality Alex Sensation will get the party started on Sunday

*** Times are subject to change



The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, gets the green flag on Saturday (Oct. 22) at 1 p.m. ET whole the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Contender Boats 300, the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. Sunday’s (Oct. 23) Dixie Vodka 400 – the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 - is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start.



Alex Sensation is among many well-known artists performing at the NASCAR venue. He joins “Encanto” voice actress and Afro-Latin singer Adassa, who will perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s race, and country music star Kip Moore, who will play the pre-race concert, also on Sunday.



Fans can also receive updates about upcoming events and races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

