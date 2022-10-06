Austin Burke to sing ‘God Bless America’ prior to NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 6

Austin Burke is a rising country music star with Scottsdale roots. On Sunday, Nov. 6, he’ll return home to perform “God Bless America” prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and perform a post-race concert inside The Barn brewed by Busch Light. Immediately following that performance, the NASCAR Cup Series Champion will receive his championship ring in a celebration for the ages.

Phoenix Raceway announced Burke’s performances today as it bolsters its entertainment lineup for what promises to be a NASCAR Championship Weekend for the ages. It already announced that multi-platinum country music sensation Jon Pardi will perform the pre-race concert on Sunday, Nov. 6, with more announcements planned in the weeks ahead.

“Austin Burke is making a name for himself on the national stage,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We can’t wait for him to return to The Valley and perform for our fans who will certainly enjoy his music. Adding Austin to an already star-studded lineup will make our biggest day of the year even more special.”

Burke moved to Nashville at 19 to pursue a career in country music. His breakout single “Whole Lot in Love” first catapulted Austin to streaming stardom with his total streams now exceeding 180 million. His music has also been featured on Sirius XM’s The Highway, and Austin has performed on stages across the U.S., including Country Thunder Arizona, Country LakeShake, Watershed Music Festival, The Willamette Country Music Festival and Faster Horses Festival.

In March of 2019, Burke made his Grand Ole Opry debut. A few months later, he caught the attention of country superstar Thomas Rhett, who in turn signed Burke to his first publishing deal with Home Team Publishing, a creative partnership between Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Virginia Bunetta, and Warner Chappell Music. Most recently, he has taken a stand to help the future generation of songwriters. Forbes announced earlier this year that Burke has committed to giving songwriters a percentage of his master revenue - something that’s never been done before, but proves his dedication to the cause.

NASCAR fans who don’t have a grandstand ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will need to act quickly to see all of the pre-race entertainment on tap. Only a limited number of standing-room-only tickets remain in the FanShield Infield Experience for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Grandstand and hillside seats for this race sold out in May.

Fans who wish to experience Burke’s post-race concert inside The Barn brewed by Busch Light can enter for only a $10 cover charge that includes one Dasani water, Coca-Cola product or Busch Light. The full list of entertainment inside The Barn brewed by Busch Light can be found at www.phoenixraceway.com/ weekendschedule, and includes performances by Harry Luge on Friday, Nov. 4, and Haymaker on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Grandstand seats remain for the ARCA Menards Series West/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 4, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 5. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at www.phoenixraceway.com while supplies last.

Phoenix Raceway PR