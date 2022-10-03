RaceDayNFT.com Offers Fan Upgrades for Bank of America ROVAL 400

Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik are offering Charlotte Motor Speedway NFT fans a chance to upgrade their NASCAR Playoff Weekend experience by using the Tokenproof verification tool.

Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders, is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Users prove ownership of tokens via authentication facilitated through the use of the Tokenproof Mobile App, and it is usable with any virtual wallet on the Flow Blockchain, including RaceDay NFT’s Dapper Wallet offering. Tokenproof made its NASCAR debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25 with a successful launch.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s latest NFT collectibles include a Lug Nut NFT, a Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 virtual die-cast race car NFT and a ROVAL™ trophy NFT.

Fans at the race who authenticate ownership of the three Charlotte NFTs via the Tokenproof app will be eligible to receive an upgraded experience for the Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 by doing the following:

Visit the RaceDayNFT FanZone booth during the NASCAR Playoff Weekend.

Purchase or have the following in their RaceDayNFT Wallet/Garage: 2021 Roval Blueprint NFT (https://www.racedaynft.com/ p2pmarketplace/69) The Lug Nut PFP NFT (https://www.racedaynft.com/ packs/164) Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Virtual Die-cast race car (https://www.racedaynft.com/ packs/163)

Fans who are eligible will have a chance to win: Clubhouse Suite Tickets (while supplies last) Track/Pre-Race Experience Passes (while supplies last).

Experience upgrades will be given away first come, first serve at the RaceDayNFT FanZone booth at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

A similar upgrade program is scheduled during the NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, another Speedway Motorsports facility, on Sunday, Oct. 16.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

Speedway Motorsports’ RaceDay NFT is the first major sports organization on the Flow Blockchain to use Tokenproof as a critical NFT enhancement.

"At Texas we saw an outstanding response to this enhanced utility program with Tokenproof and RaceDayNFT,” said Drew Bedard, vice president for marketing at RaceDayNFT.com. “At Charlotte and Las Vegas we are going to take it to even higher levels. If you are an NFT collector, maybe from NBA Top Shot or NFL ALLDAY, RaceDayNFT is where you need to be for great NFTs and even better utility!"

In partnership with Gigantik, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans, in 2021.

RaceDay NFT is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports leverages the proprietary platform Gigantik to create and operate its

NFT marketplace. Gigantik helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management of event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

The full schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Oct. 8-9 NASCAR weekend includes:

Fan Friday, Oct. 7: STEAM Expo; JGR Fanfest; NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade; Bret Michaels Concert

STEAM Expo; JGR Fanfest; NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade; Bret Michaels Concert Saturday, Oct. 8: Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET, NBC)

Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) Sunday, Oct. 9: Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m. ET, NBC)

TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for this year’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Tickets start at just $49 for adults and are just $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS.

