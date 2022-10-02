Cole Moore Victorious in the Napa Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway

Granite Bay’s Cole Moore became the fifth consecutive first-time winner in the history of the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, scoring a coveted ARCA Menards Series West triumph before a crowd of thousands at his home speedway. The 2020 Late Model track champion steered the Bill McAnally Racing No. 99 Chevrolet to the win as part of a six-division card at the one-third mile oval.



Moore made his decisive move around the outside of points leader Jake Drew on lap 143 and never relinquished the lead.



“This is the best crowd I’ve ever seen at Roseville. Thank you guys for being here. This means so much to me, Moore said. “It’s that top on those restarts. I was able to save my tires. I was riding up there all race. My plan worked out. We’ve been trying hard all year. It’s not like Bill McAnally Racing to go this deep into the season without a win. For me to make that happen, even better.”



Four-time 2022 winner Jake Drew of Fullerton, Calif. scored the General Tire pole position in time trials while Moore started third. Madera’s Joey Iest nabbed the lead around the outside of Drew on lap 28. Moore steadily advanced, taking over second on lap 37. Moore began to work the outside line of the speedway and closed on Iest before a caution on lap 50.



Moore challenged Iest on the outside on the restart before the caution flew for 2021 track champion John Moore spinning. Cole Moore seized the lead for the first time in the race on lap 67 on the restart. Lapped traffic proved challenging, with Moore having to drive up the middle of a three-wide pack just past lap 100 to maintain the lead over Iest. Drew drove up to second, then took the lead back from Moore on lap 121.



North Carolina driver Landen Lewis and 2021 NAPA 150 winner Paul Pedroncelli, Jr. crashed hard in turn four to bring out a red flag. Moore took advantage of the restart to pounce, driving past Drew for the exciting home track win. Drew settled for second followed by Iest, Aromas’ Todd Souza, and Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller.



Brandon White of Eureka and his substitute driver Kris Price overcame an adventurous Foothills Tow Modified feature to win the 2022 championship. Roseville’s Tyler Wentworth paced the field through numerous cautions and incidents for his first win of the year.



After qualifying and heat races, Rick Andersen of North Highlands was within four points of the championship. But collisions relegated him to a fifth-place finish in the main event and ultimately third in the standings. Wentworth topped Sammy Nuno, Price, Cody Bailey, and Andersen at the finish. Foresthill’s Jon Yourd bounced into the front stretch wall to end the race prematurely after contact with Auburn’s Derrick Doering. Yourd was fortunately uninjured.



Tracy’s Brendan Ruzbarsky prevailed in the return of the Legends Tour Series to Roseville for its first appearance since 2019. The 35-lap win paid $2,000. Former track Jr. Late Model champions Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg and Kenna Mitchell of Loomis battled up front, with Daniels leading lap one. Ruzbarsky then drove past Daniels on the outside to lead lap four. Mitchell’s race ended early when she was knocked into the front stretch wall on lap four.



North Carolina teenager Josh Dickens made a spirited dash through the pack to eventually take over second on lap 17. Ruzbarsky topped Dickens, Daniels, North Carolina visitor Carson Brown, and Reno, Nevada’s Nick Halen at the checkered flag.



Roseville’s Josh Whitfield completed a perfect eight-for-eight campaign to take the Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks championship. Roseville’s Jeremy Fritts brought the race to a lengthy red flag when he slammed the turn three wall head-on. Whitfield sprinted past Roseville’s Phil Wilkins for the win after the restart. Antelope’s Terry Thomas, Rocklin’s Eric Bocksberger, and Galt’s Larry Thornhill rounded out the top-five.



Ray Molina of Roseville earned another F4 championship while Rocklin’s John Sproule won his second main event of the year. 17 four-cylinder cars competed in the main event. Sproule battled side-by-side with Molina and led lap one from the inside. Multiple cars went underneath the 16.5 second breakout rule, shuffling the order. 2021 champion Matthew Fuhs of Roseville ran down Sproule to take the lead on lap 12, but Sproule drove back to the lead on lap 13.



Fuhs drove underneath Sproule again and Sproule crossed him over. Sproule narrowly held the lead on lap 20. Mario Novelli and Vic Theberge collided for a caution flag, setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Sproule hung on for the win over Fuhs, Molina, Citrus Heights’ Dan Cherry, and Sun Valley, Nevada’s Rich Innis.



The youngest drivers of the night battled in the Mini Cup/Bando division, where Stockton sixth grader Lucas Burton won his fifth main event of the year. Meadow Vista’s Cash Page finished second. Granite Bay High School student Dayton Broyles of Roseville finished third but wrapped up the 2022 division title.



All American Speedway concludes its 2022 season on October 22 with the Malicious Monster Truck Tour. A matinee show at 3pm and a night show at 7pm will be offered.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Foothills Tow, Velocity Solar, Cardinal Financial- James Clark, Legends Real Estate, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Kim White Realtor, A-All Mini Storage, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!

AAS PR