Jessica Fickenscher Named Executive Director for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Speedway Motorsports executive Jessica Fickenscher has been named Executive Director for the upcoming May 21, 2023, NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

A 23-year veteran with the company, Fickenscher will add planning, community relations and stakeholder coordination surrounding All-Star Race week to her current role as Chief Experience Officer for Speedway Motorsports. In addition to continually looking at how to improve fan experiences at Speedway Motorsports venues, Fickenscher currently manages the company’s relationship with food-services partner Levy Restaurants; leads business operations for company subsidiaries U.S. Legend Cars International and SMI Properties; and serves as the managing director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ national chapter.

“Speedway Motorsports is committed to creating a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans, corporate partners and competitors at the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith. “Jessica Fickenscher has a proven track record of improving the race day fan experience as well as collaborating with NASCAR and our business partners. Her background coordinating capital improvement projects will also be a benefit as we prepare the facility for race weekend.

“Like our efforts to produce NASCAR at COTA in Austin, Texas, the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend will be a team effort amongst our company staff from several speedways. Jessica’s leadership and skillset as a teambuilder will be invaluable as we work with the community, NASCAR and our stakeholders to create a spectacle many thought would never take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

The historic race weekend will feature NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, one of NASCAR’s original tracks, during the 75th anniversary season of the sport. The NASCAR All-Star Race featuring the NASCAR Cup Series will take place on Sunday, May 21, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will race on Saturday, May 20. The event weekend will be the first time either series has visited the venerable 0.625-mile short track since 1996.

“In recent years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know many people from the Wilkes County community and I understand what this opportunity represents,” said Fickenscher. “Our Speedway Motorsports team has a history of creating memorable events, and I’m grateful that I have the chance to play a role in producing NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway. We have a lot of work to do, and thankfully, we have the support of a passionate community and a dedicated staff to get it done.”

Event week schedules and ticket information for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race Week will be released at a later date.

