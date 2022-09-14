NASCAR Returns to Austin, Texas with Visit to Circuit of The Americas March 24-26, 2023

Race fans will experience another unforgettable weekend of NASCAR in Austin, Texas when the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) return to Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Friday through Sunday, March 24-26, 2023. The action-packed NASCAR at COTA weekend will Keep Austin Wheeled with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 and XPEL 225.

“This year’s NASCAR at COTA weekend had beautiful weather, loads of off-track entertainment, passionate fans and white-knuckled racing,” said NASCAR at COTA Executive Director Bryan Hammond. “We’re excited to bring NASCAR back to Austin for another incredible weekend jam-packed with thrilling racing and fun entertainment for race fans.”

Earlier this year, Trackhouse Racing earned its first-ever NCS win in a dramatic fashion as Ross Chastain battled A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman in the closing corners of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to take the checkered flag in a nail-biting overtime finish. Allmendinger was the class of the field in the NXS race, holding off a hard-charging pack of drivers to take the checkered flag by 2.039 seconds. Four drivers, two overtimes and one corner created a finish for the ages as Zane Smith took the checkered flag in the wild XPEL 225 NCTS race.

Tickets:

Fans can purchase tickets and camping for the 2023 NASCAR at COTA weekend by visiting NASCARatCOTA.com. The full weekend schedule and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Follow Us:

COTA PR