Darlington Raceway to Host 2023 NASCAR Race Weekends on May 12-14 & Sept. 2-3, 2023

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules, Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR race weekends on May 12-14 and Sept. 2-3, 2023. This will be the third consecutive year the track Too Tough To Tame will host two Cup Series race weekends.

“Darlington Raceway continues to be one of the most competitive and beloved tracks on the NASCAR schedule, so we look forward to hosting two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends again in 2023,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will showcase the history of the sport like never before over Mother’s Day weekend. The tradition continues with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs starting as part of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend.”

In 2022, Darlington Raceway hosted two of the most competitive and fan favorite Cup Series races on the schedule with Joey Logano’s dramatic bump-and-run of William Byron to win the Goodyear 400 and Erik Jones holding off NASCAR Playoff contender Denny Hamlin to win his second Cook Out Southern 500. The on-track battles in each race stood out as the day and night races offered different challenges in the new Next Gen race car as the track proved once again that it was Too Tough To Tame.

In the spring, Darlington will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, May 12, 2023, Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. The track’s highly acclaimed throwback platform will enter its ninth year and promises to provide fans with a one-of-a-kind tribute to the sport’s past, present and future as part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

In the fall, Darlington will host the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 and will once again start the Cup Series Playoffs with the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series. From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend. From 2005-2013, Darlington hosted a Cup Series race in May. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend where it has stayed ever since. The track hosted three Cup Series races as part of NASCAR’s realigned schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, Darlington Raceway returned to its traditional home for two scheduled Cup Series race weekends since 2004.

Darlington will host the Xfinity Series for the ninth consecutive season. The track Too Tough To Tame hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020-2022. Darlington has previously hosted races in May from 2005-2013 and 2020-2021. Darlington has hosted CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races from 2001-2004, 2010-2011, and 2020-2022.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule .

Darlington Raceway PR