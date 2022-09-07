“PROhibition” 1936 Pontiac and Hand-Built Ford F-100 Highlight “Best of the Best” Exhibit during AutoFair

The semi-annual Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway is home to the greatest classic cars and street rods east of the Mississippi. During this year’s Sept. 8–10 show, a “Best of the Best” display will assemble the finest of the bunch.

The collector vehicle hobby features a wide array of interests, from horseless carriages to Italian supercars, from perfect restorations to homebuilt street machines. The 11 cars and trucks chosen for this year’s Best of the Best cover many of those bases, including:

1936 Pontiac “PROhibition” This sedate green sedan hides a 1,100hp turbocharged V-8 engine and would have made an excellent moonshine runner in the Carolinas.

This sedate green sedan hides a 1,100hp turbocharged V-8 engine and would have made an excellent moonshine runner in the Carolinas. 1954 Ford F-100 After the owner of this truck finished his to-do list, there wasn’t much left that came from the factory! Owner Randy Steele says it took him 19 years to complete this special project.

After the owner of this truck finished his to-do list, there wasn’t much left that came from the factory! Owner Randy Steele says it took him 19 years to complete this special project. 1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa 250 replica Because Ferrari only built 33 of its legendary V-12 roadsters, it is more practical to build your own today than try to buy one. One Testa Rossa sold privately in 2014 for $40 million!

Because Ferrari only built 33 of its legendary V-12 roadsters, it is more practical to build your own today than try to buy one. One Testa Rossa sold privately in 2014 for $40 million! 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Targa Not only is this beautifully maintained German sports car a desirable turbocharged 911 with removeable Targa top, it also came with the über-cool “slant nose” front that was first seen on the company’s Grand Prix race cars in the 1980s.

Not only is this beautifully maintained German sports car a desirable turbocharged 911 with removeable Targa top, it also came with the über-cool “slant nose” front that was first seen on the company’s Grand Prix race cars in the 1980s. 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS Hot Wheels Edition Decked out in a special “Crush” orange paint to commemorate the Hot Wheels line’s 50th anniversary, this coupe is anything but a toy. It has a 6.2-liter LT1 V-8, 20-inch Hot Wheels-specific rims, and Brembo brakes.

The Best of the Best will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion during the Sept. 8­–10 Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Other show highlights include an 18-cylinder Chevrolet pickup truck, an assortment of movie tie-in vehicles such as vintage cars from Leatherheads and the 1959 Corvette from Animal House, a trio of Sept. 11 tribute cars, a half-dozen of Oldsmobile’s finest performance machines, and an array of beautiful rides from the Xquisite Car, Truck, and Jeep Club.

The Charlotte AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway throughout the three-day show. Hours for the Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can shop online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com, purchase at the gate, or call 800-455-FANS (3267).

