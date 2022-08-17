Lots of racing and lots of activities going on at Mahoning Valley Speedway this Saturday

Between racing and a host of other activities it’s going to be a very energetic night taking place this Saturday, August 20 at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

Action on the track will see the Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Futures and the touring American Three Quarter Midgets.

There’s going to be plenty of doings off track as well starting with Pipes-4-Paws, a charity motorcycle ride to help abused animals. Pipes-4-Paws have saved hundreds of dogs lives and the total amount raised and donated from events to local shelters is over $90,000.

Pipes-4-Paws will be seeking from fans to donate dog or cat-food that will be given to a local shelter and you will be one of four lucky winners to receive an autographed photo from Sons of Anarchy star, Rusty Coones, who is a huge supporter of the ride.

It’s also ¼-Midget Night at the speedway. Any and all Quarter Midget racers are invited to bring out their race cars and during intermission will get the opportunity to take laps around the track. Racers and their handler will be admitted free. There will be a sign-in sheet for drivers upon arriving.

Quarter Midget Night has become an annual event that the ‘Next’ generation of Mahoning racers always looks forward to.

But wait there’s more! The speedway will be hosting their yearly Back to School Night. Backpacks and such will be made available (while supplies last) to all school aged kids coming out to the races this Saturday.

We’re not done yet. Ever want to take out your frustration on one of our track officials or maybe a driver? Sure you do and now’s your chance. We’re going to have a Dunk Tank for fans to take shots at those folks. There no charge, just step up and take you best shot. There will be a collection if desired with the proceeds going to purchase Kids Big Wheels.

And let’s not forget about the actual racing taking place. With this being the final week before taking the next two scheduled weeks off it will be a big night for the point chasers as all classes are very tight and after Saturday there will be only two race dates remaining to the 2022 titles.

The ATQMRA will be in the house too. The winged ¾-Midget warriors come to Mahoning with the distinction of being the fastest cars to turn laps around the circular paved oval and their brand of racing is always thrilling and exciting.

With so much activity taking place and the expected number off plungers for the Dunk Tank, grandstand gates will be opening at 3:00 pm.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Racing begins at 6:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

