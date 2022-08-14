Standerfer Completes Clean Sweep at Macon Speedway

It all starts with qualifying. At least for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, it does. The other divisions draw for their starting positions. As for Rodney Standerfer in the BillingleyRewards.com Modifieds, qualifying was just the beginning of his success. Of the 17 cars in his division, Standerfer was the quickest car across the 1/5th mile track. That helped set him up on the front row of his heat race due to the division going fastest-to-slowest in order. After the eight laps, Standerfer had a win. Thanks to a dice roll inversion, Standerfer started in the third position, second row inside, and needed a good start to move past Jeremy Nichols and Tim Luttrell for the lead. He managed to do so and then held off the rest of the cars to nab his fourth feature win of 2022 and extend his points lead in the division over Guy Taylor. Taylor entered the night 24 points behind Standerfer for the track championship and the lead would grow as Taylor finished behind Luttrell and Cody Stillwell.

Taylor would continue his dominance in the Pro Modified class. The action was intense for the lead for the 15 laps as Taylor didn't get to have this one easy with Max Emerson pursuing for his first feature win. Taylor still managed to pull away for his tenth feature of the year and sixth in a row but it was a close battle through the laps and the traffic.

Nick Macklin has had a roller coaster of a weekend. After a roll over in Jacksonville on Friday night, Macklin took the car apart and put it back together with just a few hours sleep to have his 51 Bistro Street Stock ready to compete on Saturday. Macklin would get the checkered flag for the third time in 2022 and first time since the end of June. Macklin used the top groove to pick up speed and pull away from Andy Zahnd, Rudy Zaragoza and Gene Reed.

Another return to victory lane was Braden Johnson in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. A full 20 laps of action took Johnson to the checkered flag as he dodged lapped traffic and second place racer Jose Parga to take feature number five on the year.

Aarik Andruskevitch sailed away from the 12 cars in the Micro Sprints presented by Bailey Chassis. Andruskevitch won for the third time in the year.

Tristin Quinlan finally had nobody stand in his way or rip away his first feature win. Previous weeks saw Brady Reed take away the checkered flag but with a small band of cars, Quinlan stood tall and won the battle over Billy Mason, Bridget Fulton and Stacy Eskew.

11-year-old Gavyn Parmele of Bloomington went wire-to-wire in the Kid Modz 8-lap feature race event. The kid from Bloomington also won the heat race over three other kid drivers.

The night featured intermission entertainment with nine spectators racing in the Spectator Drags. The first event brought six competitors in April and the second event saw nine competitors race a lap for the chance at winning. Gage Lee raced a 1989 red Ford Mustang and won four races to claim the title.

The big August auto racing weekend is coming! Friday night at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA Sprint Cars, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Division II Midgets, Hornets and Kid Modz. Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fair brings the USAC Silver Crown Bettenhausen 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers as well as the Sportsman Nationals qualifying and heat races followed by POWRi Midgets & Micro Sprints plus BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Hornets at Macon Speedway. The finale of the weekend is back in Springfield to close out the Illinois State Fair with the ARCA Menard's Series Atlas 100 along with the Sportsman Nationals feature race. Visit trackenterprises.com for ticket information as well as schedules for Saturday & Sunday.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 2. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 4. 34-Tommy Sheppard Jr[New Berlin, IL]; 5. 22-Chris Dick[Deland, IL]; 6. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 7. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 9. 9B-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 10. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 2. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 3. 00S-Cody Stilwell[Godfrey, IL]; 4. 8UP-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 6. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 7. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 4M-Clint Martin[Ramsey, IL]; 9. 13J-Jason Scrimpsher[Decatur, IL]; 10. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 3. 3W-BJ Deal[Brownstown, IL]; 4. 8UP-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 6. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 7. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 8. 6-Billy Adams[Shelbyville, IL]; 9. 12-Dean Holt[Decatur, IL]; 10. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]

51 Bistro Street Stocks

16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 2. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[White Heath, IL]; 3. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 4. 5T-Gene Reed[Hammond, IL]; 5. 78B-Brad Peters[Stonington, IL]; 6. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 7. 14-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 8. 3J-Jonathon Hall[Harristown, IL]; 9. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 10. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 3. 20B-Bridget Fulton[Marissa, IL]; 4. 20-Stacy Eskew[Springfield, IL]; 5. (DNS) 2-Ken Reed

Micros By Bailey Chassis

21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 2. 92-John Plotner[Decatur, IL]; 3. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 4. 5B-Chad Baldwin[Lincoln, IL]; 5. 18-Aidan Leingang[Coal Valley, IL]; 6. 7F-Nolan Bartley[Hammond, IL]; 7. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman[Pewaukee, IL]; 8. 44S-Jacob Stewart[Jacksonville, IL]; 9. 14-Kade Ballinger[Lovington, IL]; 10. 00-Joe Taft[Dawson, IL]

KidModz

1. 75-Gavyn Parmele[Bloomington, IL]; 2. 22-Hudson Dick[Monticello, IL]; 3. 4KK-Kaylynn Eskew[Pleasant Plains, IL]; 4. 4-Brenden Heizer[Okawville, IL]

Macon Speedway PR