St. Louis’ OUTFRONT Media to sponsor Friday’s USAC Silver Crown Series race at WWTR during Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend

OUTFRONT Media of St. Louis will sponsor the August 19 USAC Silver Crown Series race during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The 80-lap, 100-mile USAC Silver Crown Series race will be called the OUTFRONT 100.

OUTFRONT provides unmatched media coverage of St. Louis and the metropolitan area, reaching consumers at all corners of the market, city and neighborhoods. Out-of-house displays (OOH) are perfectly positioned to capture target audiences across businesses big and small.

The USAC Silver Crown Series and its unique brand of grassroots, open-wheel excitement will make a triumphant return to WWTR after a five-year hiatus. Silver Crown cars are somewhat similar to Sprint Cars but are not considered as Sprint Cars. The incredible power-to-weight ratio – 800+ horsepower at a lightweight 1,650 lbs. – make them the fastest short track racers in the country.

Points leader and six-time USAC Silver Crown Series champion Kody Swanson is a favorite to win the OUTLOOK 100, coming off his sixth career victory at Toledo, Ohio. The California native has won more than 30 Silver Crown feature races but never has visited Domino’s Victory Lane at WWTR.

Third-generation driver Bobby Santos III is second in the USAC point standings and has won twice at WWTR, in 2013 and 2014. Santos III also holds the 80-lap Silver Crown record at WWTR – 49:46:000 at 120.563 miles per hour, set in 2014.

Spectator gates will open at 8 a.m. on August 19, with the first USAC Silver Crown Series practice set for 10 a.m. The OUTFRONT 100 is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., following NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

Tickets are available at the WWTR ticket office, by calling (618) 215-888, or online at wwtraceway.com.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 PRESENTED BY AXALTA AND VALVOLINE WEEKEND

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES brings the world to the St. Louis-Metro East region. Truly an international series: America’s best drivers competing against men and women from New Zealand, Spain, Australia, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Denmark, England, Canada and Switzerland. They are the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500.

Bringing the St. Louis region to the world: Viewers from more than 200 countries will tune in to watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the final oval track race on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

Two of American motorsports’ most recognizable names of all time – Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt – remain active in the sport today as team owners.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline has produced many memorable moments, including Takuma Sato’s thrilling win over Ed Carpenter – the closest finish in WWTR history (by 0.039 sec.) -- in 2019. Only one driver has won the Bommarito Automotive Group more than once: Josef Newgarden is a three-time victor.

Tickets and weekend experiences are available at the WWTR ticket office, by calling (618) 215-888, or online at wwtraceway.com.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, August 19 – Coors Light Pole Night, USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100

7:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

8 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

9 a.m. – INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

9:15 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

10 a.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

10:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

12 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

1 p.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

1:15 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

2:10 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series practice.

3:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

4:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night festivities begin.

4:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series qualifying.

6:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

7:50 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night qualifying awards.

8 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series driver introductions.

8:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles).

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 20 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

8 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

9 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

9:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

10:15 a.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Indy Lights driver autograph session (main stage on midway)

11:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

12 p.m. -- INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

12-1 p.m. – SpeedFreaks Live! (main stage on midway) – INDYCAR drivers will participate 12-12:30 p.m. Indy Lights drivers will participate from 12:30-1 p.m.

12:30-1:30 p.m. – INDYCAR driver autograph session (main stage on midway).

1:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

12:30-2 p.m. -- SpeedFreaks Live! Driver Interviews on midway stage.

2:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Series race (45 laps).

3:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series race (75 laps).

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver introductions.

5 p.m. – Sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps).

7:45 p.m. -- Post-race track walk for fans and victory lane celebration (time approximate).

8 p.m. – Post-race concert on midway stage.

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Schedule subject to change.

WWTR PR