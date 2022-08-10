Legends Tour Series Returns to All American Speedway Oct 1

The Legends Tour Series will return to Roseville’s All American Speedway on October 1, competing for the first time since 2019 at the one-third mile during the ARCA Menards Series West NAPA AutoCare 150. The race will also serve as a regional qualifier event.

Legends Tour Series last raced at Roseville on October 12, 2019 with Nevada’s Nick Halen scoring the victory.

A 35-lap feature will be held before the large fan count that the NAPA 150 attracts. Eight lap heat races and a 15-lap B-Main are also scheduled. The night serves as the championship finales for the track’s Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/INEX Bando divisions as well. FloRacing.com will have live coverage of the night’s action.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bill McAnally to return to Roseville for the famed NAPA 150,” Aaron Coonfield of Legends Tour Series said. “Our competitors ask us about returning to Roseville all the time. We can’t wait to put on a show for the fans!”

The 2022 Legends Tour Series has five different winners in six races with Cody Winchel serving as the only repeat victor, taking wins at Stockton in March and Ukiah in July. Other winners have been Cameron Austin, Brendan Ruzbarsky, Robby Czub, and most recently Jake Bollman in a MAVTV-televised race at Madera Speedway on July 30.

Up next for the Legends Tour Series is the Cen Cal Glass 35-lap feature at Stockton 99 Speedway on August 13, paying $1,000-to-win. The event includes double points action for the local divisions of Stockton Late Models, Bombers, B4s, and Jr. B4s as well.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Cen Cal Glass, Kleen Blast, Beeler Industries, All Pro Powder Coating, All Pro Pest Services. Legends Tour Series can be found on Facebook.

2022 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 26 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

April 23 Lakeport Speedway Winner: Cameron Austin

May 14 Madera Speedway Winner: Brendan Ruzbarsky

June 25 Madera Speedway Winner: Robby Czub

July 16 Ukiah Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

July 30 Madera Speedway Winner: Jake Bollman

August 13 Stockton 99 Speedway

September 24 Madera Speedway

October 1 All American Speedway

October 8 Stockton 99 Speedway

DRIVER PROFILE:

#20A Aidan Phillips

Division: Points leader in Young Lions

Hometown: Madera, Calif.

Sponsors: Winchel Racing, MTFX Graphics, and Winton Hardware

Racing for 7 years. Graduate of Mini Cups.

All American Speedway will host its championship finales for the NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models and Jr. Late Models during its next race on September 10th! Foothills Tow Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/Bando will also be in action.

All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Foothills Tow, Velocity Solar, Cardinal Financial- James Clark, Legends Real Estate, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Kim White Realtor, A-All Mini Storage, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway.

For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com

AAS PR