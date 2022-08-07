Chris Ferguson Scores $20,000 Ernie Shelton’s USA 100 Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Polevoy and Harper Score First Wins of the Season

Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, NC, notched his name in the record books for the second time by holding off both Russell Erwin of Beaverdam, VA and Gregg Satterlee of Indiana, PA, over the last five laps of the 46th Annual Ernie Shelton's Virginia Is For Racing Lovers USA 100 presented by Northern Neck Chevrolet. Erwin got by Ferguson on lap 44 as they went three-wide with a lapped car to be scored the leader on lap 45. Ferguson would go back to the outside of Erwin on the next lap out of turn 2 to take back the lead. Once out front Ferguson turned up the heat and scored the $20,000 victory. Ferguson has now won the USA 100 twice, in 2014 and 2022.

"I just wasn't completely comfortable on the tire we ran tonight; I just had to get up on the wheel and work the cushion to get this win," commented Chris Ferguson in Virginia Is For Racing Lover's victory lane.

Rounding out the top five were Russell Erwin, Gregg Satterlee, Zack Mitchell, and Kyle Hardy.

On the drop of the green flag for the USA 100, Zack Mitchell jumped to the lead from his outside row starting position with Chris Ferguson in tow. By lap 11, Mitchell, Ferguson, and Satterlee were battling for the lead in lapped traffic. Ferguson looked inside Mitchell for the lead on the next lap, only to fall back into second. Finally, on lap 22, Ferguson got inside Mitchell coming out of turn 4 to take the lead.

Once out front, Ferguson worked lapped traffic with Satterlee, Erwin, and Mitchell battling for second. On lap 34, Erwin took second from Satterlee at the line. Once in second, Erwin set out to reel in Ferguson for the lead. On lap 42, Ferguson and Erwin almost got into a lapped car coming out of turn 4, with Erwin clipping the lapped car and damaging his spoiler. On lap 44, Ferguson and Erwin went three-wide with a lapped car, with Erwin getting by Ferguson in Turn 1 to lead lap 45. Ferguson would get up on the wheel and go back to the outside of Erwin taking the lead back out of turn 2. Once out front never looked back to go on and score the $20,000 victory.

In the Budweiser Modified 30-lap feature Joey Polevoy of Powhatan, VA, held off current point leader Chase Butler of Mechanicsville, VA, over the final five laps of the thirty-lap feature to score his first win of 2022. Rounding out the top five were Jeff Solinger, Doug Penny, and Brent Bordeaux.

And in the Collision One Limited Stock Car 20-lap feature, Raymond Harper of Gloucester, VA, held off point leader Brian Maxey of King George, VA, over the final five laps to score his first victory of 2022. Rounding out the top five were Trent Clemans, Johnny Brooks, and Ryan Hutchens.

46TH ANNUAL ERNIE SHELTON'S VIRGINIA IS FOR RACING LOVERS USA 100RACE RESULTS FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 25, 2022:

Ultimate Super Late Models (50 Laps): 1. 22-Chris Ferguson[1]; 2. 22E-Russell Erwin[3]; 3. 22G-Gregg Satterlee[4]; 4. 57-Zack Mitchell[2]; 5. 45-Kyle Hardy[5]; 6. 6-Jamie Lathroum[11]; 7. 15-Jason Covert[6]; 8. 42-Doug Sanders[16]; 9. 15K-Dale Hollidge[7]; 10. 11C-Trevor Collins[8]; 11. 07-Brian Ledbetter[18]; 12. 72-Tyler Emory[10]; 13. 36-Sam Archer[19]; 14. 43H-Josh Harris[17]; 15. 42K-Cla Knight[15]; 16. 5-Ethan Wilson[13]; 17. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[20]; 18. 421-Anthony Sanders[12]; 19. 31-Tyler Millwood[9]; 20. 90-Tyler Bare[14]; 21. 71-Davis Lipscombe[21]; 22. 97-Jake Riethmeier[22]

Fast Qualifier: Chris Ferguson – 17.797 seconds

Budweiser Modified (30 laps): 1. 51-Joey Polevoy[2]; 2. 11-Chase Butler[5]; 3. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[7]; 4. 4-Doug Penny[3]; 5. 40-Brent Bordeaux[6]; 6. 10S-Tim Schulte[1]; 7. 55-Jason Sage[8]; 8. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[11]; 9. 21J-Curtis Mason[10]; 10. 48-Lance Grady[4]; 11. 75-Kelly Barricks[12]; 12. 44-Stephen Bryant[9]; 13. 1ST-Bret Hamilton[13]

Fast Qualifier: Brent Bordeaux – 20.138 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Car (20 laps): 1. 55-Raymond Harper[2]; 2. 5-Brian Maxey[5]; 3. 01-Trent Clemans[4]; 4. 7-Johnny Brooks[8]; 5. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[3]; 6. 14-Brandon Bowler[1]; 7. 41-Cory Bradley[6]; 8. 21-Jacob Buie[11]; 9. 25-John Hankins Jr[13]; 10. 88-Jay Seward[10]; 11. 85-WL Johnston[12]; 12. 18-James Slough[15]; 13. 59-Adam Spelman[14]; 14. 92-Kacey Gordan[7]; 15. 30-Zac Elliott[9]

Fast Qualifier: Brian Maxey – 22.631 seconds

