Modifieds Plus Sportsman Firecracker 40 Saturday at Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is preparing to host the 52nd annual Firecracker 40 for Sportsman Stock Cars this Saturday night as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

Following a weather postponement last week, the Firecracker 40 will go to the post this Saturday, July 9 for the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman. The program will also include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds plus qualifying events for both classes leading to the 40-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship paying $2000 to win and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. with racing starting at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $22, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Saturday’s program will be recorded and produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The weekend of racing action will begin on Friday, July 8, as the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage competitors will be holding a double-header program starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission for this event is $10.

Race teams are being advised that there will be NO tire sales at the racetrack this Saturday night. Lias Tire has promised a tire delivery by next week. Management again thanks everyone for their support and patience in dealing with the tire situation.

The Firecracker 40 is the longest race of the season for the Sportsman drivers and also one with an attractive winner’s payout on the line, so they will all be on top of their game trying to grab the win and the $2000 payout on Saturday night.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have seen eight different drivers who have reached victory lane so far this season including point leader Dylan Hoch, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Kenny Bock, Decker Swinehart, and the only two-time winner Brian HIrthler. They will all be trying for the win in the mid-season Championship event this Saturday night.

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds have seen only three different winners so far this season with Craig Von Dohren and point leader Brett Kressley the big winners and Doug Manmiller, who so far has been the only driver to break the Von Dohren/Kresskey hold on Victory Lane.

On Saturday, the Low Down and Dirty meet and greet will feature Modified driver Dan Waisempacher along with Sportsman drivers Mike Schneck Jr. and Nathan Mohr, who will be on his honeymoon, starting at 5 pm.

The following Saturday, July 16 will see a three-division show featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, plus the only appearance of the United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor.

It all started with a one-color tee shirt called “Do It in the Dirt” at Grandview Speedway 50 years ago. That was the start of what we now know as Bob Hilbert Sportswear.

Come out and celebrate with Bob and Anne and the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team, they would love to see all of you wear your oldest or most favorite Bob Hilbert Tee shirt!

There will be fan giveaways that night along with a 50th anniversary edition of the Do It in the Dirt tee shirt that will be on sale that evening.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear has products available to the performance and race industry along with apparel for schools, fundraising, commercial and corporations.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear can be found on the web at www.bobhilbert.com or you can shop the online store at www.bobhilbertshop.com for the latest products they have in stock!

On Saturday, July 23 another three-division program will be run as the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on T.P. Trailer and Truck Equipment night starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman $2000 to win – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T. P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

