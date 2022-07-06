Herald & Review 100 Ready For Green Thursday Night At Macon IL Speedway

The 42nd annual Herald & Review 100, one of the most popular races on the Summer Nationals tour each year, is set to go green this Thursday, July 7 at Macon Speedway. The 1/5-mile high banked dirt track held its first Herald & Review race in 1981 and the list of winners throughout the years continues to impress.

From the early years with the likes of Butch Garner, who won the first race, Bob Pierce, Jim Leka, Dick Taylor, Scott Bloomquist, Kevin Weaver, and Billy Moyer to recent years with Moweaqua, IL’s own Shannon Babb, Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, Ryan Unzicker, Gordy Gundaker, and Brandon Sheppard, the talent that has found Macon Speedway victory lane is unmatched.

This Thursday night’s event will add another name, or perhaps an experienced one who has already claimed the elusive trophy, to the long list of winners. Could it be a first timer, maybe someone like Jason Feger, who is coming off of an impressive victory at Lincoln Speedway this past Sunday night or maybe someone with plenty of track experience and championships like Tommy Sheppard, Jr.

The tour has had a few days off to regroup from the race of the year at Lincoln Speedway. Sunday’s event saw Pierce, Unzicker, Feger, and Babb racing hard for the win. Contact between Pierce and Unzicker took them out of the picture but Feger and Babb raced side-by-side to the checkered. The Thursday night race at Macon Speedway should be another barn burner.

Pierce currently leads the Summer Nationals standings by 78 points over Brian Shirley. Pierce has claimed four wins to Shirley’s three this season. Jason Feger is third in points, while Payton Freeman and Ryan Unzicker complete the top five.

Adding to the fun will be the Summit Modified Nationals competing with the track’s BillingsleyRewards.com Modified competitors. Mooresville, NC driver Nick Hoffman has won ten of the twelve starts he has made with the tour this year, putting him atop the standings. Hoffman was equally dominant last season but missed the Macon Speedway event. The track is coming off a topless Modified event this past Saturday that saw 27 drivers attempt to make the show.

Pit gates for Thursday’s event will open at 3:00 PM with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and qualifying at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5. An all-access pit/grandstand band will be available for $40.

Macon Speedway will turn right back around after Thursday’s event to get ready for this Saturday’s 1st Responders Night which features free grandstand admission for first responders. The Bruce Dulgar Classic will be held for the 51 Bistro Street Stock class and kids will get to ride in race cars at intermission.

For more information on Macon Speedway’s Thursday and Saturday programs, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR