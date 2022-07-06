Pocono Raceway NASCAR Weekend Packs a Punch for Fans

Pony rides. Morning yoga in the infield. Nightly block parties. Access to legendary drivers and chocolate galore. Race fans will enjoy all that and much more when NASCAR returns to Pocono Raceway for a jam-packed weekend of on- and off-track activities, July 22-24.

On track, fans will enjoy four main events in just three days, including the General Tire Delivers 200 ARCA Menards Series (Friday), CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (Saturday), the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday), and the M&M’SⓇ Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series main event on Sunday.

Off track, Pocono Raceway is committed to providing a full schedule of free entertainment that is included with each event ticket. Here’s a glimpse of what fans can expect:

Family-Friendly Fun

Free Kids Admission

Kids 12 and under are admitted free ALL weekend, including to the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series race; up to four kids tickets with one adult ticket.

Fan Fair & Midway

Fan Fair offers fun for everyone, featuring a classic carnival, rides and games, as well as the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone for face painting, inflatables and kid-friendly fun. Fan Fair will include interactive displays from Chevrolet, General Tire, Weis Markets, Busch Light, M&M’S, Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, Rowdy Energy and DoorDash, to name a few. Admission to this fan-favorite area is included with your race ticket and will open daily: Friday at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m.

Free Classic Carnival

Fan Fair will also host a classic carnival, including rides, slides, and plenty of fun. All rides are FREE with gate admission.

Pocono Raceway Vet Village

Pocono Raceway will continue its longstanding tradition of honoring our veterans and military members. The Vet Village, located in Fan Fair, will host more than 30 veteran-based organizations. In addition, the raceway will host more than 100 Gold Star families for breakfast and a special ceremony on Sunday morning.

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Day

Saturday is all about the kids at Pocono Raceway. Enjoy FREE activities, including face painting, exhibits, photo booths, educational/community activities and more. All activities and entertainment are FREE for kids (ages 12 and under) and FREE for adults with a Saturday ticket.

Roaming Entertainers

Keep your eyes peeled all weekend long for something super! You might just find magicians, Captain America and Wonder Woman roaming around the fan areas.

Playgrounds

Pocono Raceway is home to two playgrounds for kids to burn some energy. Tricky’s Kit Kamp is designed for our youngest fans to play near gate 8 behind the grandstands. Located in the infield, the #PoconoMtns Inclusive Playground is designed for children of all ages and abilities to learn, grow and play together. The nearly 5,000-square-foot playground is one of the top 100 inclusive playgrounds in the country.

Sensory Rooms

Pocono Raceway partnered with KultureCity to make the raceway a sensory-inclusive motorsports facility. If needed, guests can access sensory bags, which include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, two sensory rooms, and the #PoconoMtns Inclusive Playground to maximize their enjoyment of race weekend.

Camping

Camping at Pocono Raceway is simply the best and easiest way to maximize four days of fun and entertainment. Campers will enjoy:

Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center

Built three years ago in the heart of the infield, the Welcome Center is open to campers and staffed by Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau employees who can offer local information and tips.

This popular spot will host activities Thursday-Sunday ranging from morning yoga to science activities for the kids to ‘paint & sips’ for adults. All FREE for campers. All programming is directed by teachers and counselors from Northampton Community College.

Reptile Wrangler

Say hello to some friendly reptiles and learn from the Reptile Wrangler on Friday from 3-5 p.m.

Pony Rides

Kids can enjoy a different type of horsepower with pony rides on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. in the grassy area adjacent to the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground.

Infield Block Party

From 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday, the Infield Block Party is the place to be! Enjoy high-energy cover bands, drink specials and a one-of-a-kind celebration each night. Please note: The Infield Block Party is only open to camping guests; no public access.

Track Access

Campers have special access to enjoy a walk, run or bike ride on ‘The Tricky Triangle’ Thursday evening from 3-6 p.m. and Friday morning from 8-11 a.m.

Fireworks

Don’t miss the Pocono Mountains’ biggest fireworks show on Saturday night at 9:15 p.m. Free to all camping guests. Limited spots are still available at poconoraceway.com/camping.

Bark Park

Pocono Raceway’s camping areas are dog friendly! All guests with dogs are encouraged to check out the Bark Park, centrally located in the infield. Please follow all posted rules. Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Recess with Chase Briscoe

School may be out, but kids can still enjoy ‘recess’ with NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The first 300 kids at the infield playground will enjoy a free treat with Tricky and hang out with Briscoe.

Alex Bowman Visits the Bark Park

Bring your pooch and meet Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman at the Bark Park on Sunday at noon. For the comfort and convenience of all our furry friends, access will be limited.

Driver Access

Driver Autograph Sessions

On Friday and Saturday, bring out the family to get autographs from drivers in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (Friday, 3 p.m.) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.). Wristbands will be distributed in advance and autograph sessions will take place at the M&M’S® Fan Stage located in Fan Fair.

Austin Cindric Trackside Q&A

Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric will take his place in the Starter’s Stand on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. as race fans sign the start/finish line.

Fan Amenities

Monster Energy Free Friday

Bring an empty Monster Energy drink can to any grandstand gate, recycle it and get in free on Friday, July 22, for the General Tire Delivers 200 ARCA Menards Series race and Camping World Truck Series practice and qualifying.

Hauler Parades

Fans can give NASCAR’s highway warriors a Pocono Raceway-sized welcome during three hauler parades on Saturday and Sunday. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series haulers will parade in on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, while the NASCAR Cup Series haulers enter on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The haulers will come from behind the grandstand, pass outside of Turn 3, cut across the track and pass through the Turn 3 infield campgrounds before entering the garage.

M&M’S® Fan Stage (located in Fan Fair)

The M&M’S® Fan Stage is the sweetest place to enjoy autograph sessions, fan Q&As, live music and more. Don’t miss Sunday’s Q&A sessions with legendary M&M’S® drivers, including Ernie Irvan, Ken Schrader, David Gilliland and Kyle Busch. Check the stage-side schedule for complete details.

Worry-free Weather Guarantee

The Worry-Free Weather Guarantee ensures that fans who purchase M&M’S(R) Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series tickets for Sunday, July 24, directly from Pocono Raceway in advance will be reimbursed the ticket’s face value if weather postpones the race and they are unable to make the rescheduled event.

Free Fan WiFi

FREE WiFi is now available at Pocono Raceway. Fans can turn on their Wi-Fi setting, find the #PoconoFreeFanWiFi network and log on with the click of a button for FREE!

Food & Drink

Pack your appetite when you head to the track! Fans can enjoy everything from a Greek food truck in the Paddock to Tricky’s Trash Can Fries located behind he grandstands. Plus, quench your thirst at Busch Light bars in the Paddock, Midway and Fan Fair areas or enjoy local-favorite Pocono Punch crafted by local favorite Barley Creek Brewing Company in Tannersville, Pa.

2022 NASCAR Schedule of Events

Friday, July 22 – General Tire Delivers 200 - ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Saturday, July 23 – CRC Brakleen 150 - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday July 23 – Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunday, July 24 – M&M’SⓇ Fan Appreciation 400 - NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono Raceway PR