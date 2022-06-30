Savings Galore! Fans Can Benefit for NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Part of Florida’s Freedom Week “Sales-Tax Holiday” July 1-7

With Homestead-Miami Speedway’s tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend set for October 22-23, fans now have added incentive to be a part of the South Florida excitement, beginning this Friday as part of Florida’s Freedom Week “Sales Tax Holiday.”

As a result of Florida’s Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7, there will be no sales tax for tickets purchased during the 7-day period for the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend, which will feature the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 23, as well as the Contender Boats 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the Baptist Health 200 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The colorful, 1.5-mile venue’s Dixie Vodka 400 will serve as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race in the Round of 8. It marks a return to playoffs racing for Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosted the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from 2002-2019. In addition, the Speedway served as the next to last race on Cup Series schedules in 1999 and 2000, and third from last in 2001. If a playoff contender wins any of the three races, that driver will vault to the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

As part of an extra special offer, fans can save an additional 10% when buying both tickets to the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend and Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend (August 26-27) at Daytona International Speedway, which will host the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday, Aug. 26, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series event on Saturday, Aug. 27, the final “last-chance” race to make the premier series’ Playoffs. Fans must call 1-866-409-RACE (7223) to claim offer.

Florida Freedom Week: Dixie Vodka 400/Contender Boats 250/Baptist Health 200 Weekend, Oct. 22-23





No sales tax on all Dixie Vodka 400 weekend that includes tickets, ticket Packages, camping, hospitality, pre-race pit passes, and parking.





Items can be purchased online by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or calling (866) 409-RACE (7223).





Save an additional 10% when buying tickets to both the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend and Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend at Daytona International Speedway (must call 1-866 409-RACE to claim this exclusive offer).





Several premium experiences and corporate hospitality options will also be showcased during the weekend, including the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, the unique Container Bar and the Speedway Terrace.

Located on a 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3, The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash sits on a spring-fed 7-acre infield lake that spans the width of the backstretch and includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and more!

The double-decker Container Bar located on the frontstretch near Turn One, is colorfully decorated by local artists and provides one of the most relaxing atmospheres in all of motorsports. Overlooking the Start/Finish Line is the Speedway Terrace, with outdoor chairback seating with a partially enclosed club, nearby concessions, and a lot more.

For information on all opportunities, visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

