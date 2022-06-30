American Hat Company to Provide Cowboy Hats for Texas Motor Speedway’s Winning Tradition

American Hat Company has partnered with Texas Motor Speedway to be part of the speedway’s great tradition of presenting cowboy hats to the winning drivers of its NASCAR national series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES races.

Keith Mundee, president of the company said, “We are so excited to be partnering with Texas Motor Speedway! Our company has a rich history with professional rodeo and has since expanded to other extreme sports such as NHRA and PBR. We are thrilled to have TMS welcome us into the world of NASCAR. We love that Texas events choose to use a part of western heritage, the cowboy hat, to honor their winners. We are honored that TMS has chosen us to take part in that.”

When asked about partnering with the iconic brand, General Manager Rob Ramage provided that “Each winner of our NASCAR and INDYCAR races at Texas Motor Speedway has the privilege of becoming an ‘honorary Texan’ in our iconic Speedy Cash Victory Lane by receiving a cowboy hat made by American Hat Company, the world’s best cowboy hat. They are honored to receive this, wear it with great pride, and it’s important to us that we give them nothing but the best. With that in mind, it’s just natural that the only hat we provide each NASCAR and INDYCAR race winner is one made by American Hat Company.”

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs with the Sept. 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and the Sept. 25 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

For ticket information for the September 23-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway's busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram .