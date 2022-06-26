Pahule, Panella, Graham, and Roush Score at Summer Sizzler in Stockton

Friday’s opening night of the annual Summer Sizzler at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union lived up to its name both on and off the track, with four features of Micro Sprint competition at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton. Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood and Nikko Panella of Stockton led the winners with $500 triumphs on a hot night at the 1/7th mile dirt track.



Non-Wing led the night with 32 entries. Tommy Carroll led time trials before Mattix Salmon, Tyler Chamorro, Panella, and Carsen Perkins split the four heat races. A pair of B-Mains narrowed the feature field to 22 starters, with the B-Mains being won by Robbie Lewis and Tucker LaCaze.



Visalia’s Cash Lovenburg started on the pole for the 30-lap feature. Panella started on the outside pole and drove into the lead by lap three. Panella scored his second feature win of the season ahead of Brian Gilbert in second. Austin Wood of Sacramento, Broedy Graham of Bakersfield, and Visalia’s Jett Barnes rounded out the top-five.



Super 600 attracted an outstanding 24-car field with qualifying led by Cody Christensen and Bakersfield’s young Jett Yantis. Three-time Super 600 champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, Dalton Parreira, and Wood were the three heat race winners while Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson, the incoming points leader, won the B-Feature.



Pahule started alongside Stockton’s Alex Panella for the 30-lap contest but immediately took over the lead. Pahule never relinquished it on the way to his first Super 600 feature win. Panella ran second throughout the contest while Sarale was the hard charger of the night. Sarale drove from tenth in the No. 24 entry to finish third ahead of Christensen and Medford, Oregon’s Austin Torgerson. The results of the Super 600 feature on Friday night place the Torgerson brothers just one point apart in the standings, with Austin seizing the lead of the championship.



Bakersfield’s Blayden Graham won his first-career Restricted feature in a $300-to-win, 25-lap contest. Riverbank’s Otto Perreira led time trials while Josiah Vega, Nathan Ward, and Kelseyville visitor Landyn Snider were the three heat race winners.



2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca led the first 18-laps of the main event before fourth starting Graham took possession of the lead. Rubio ran second followed by Ward who started seventh. Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta was unable to complete his bid for a fourth consecutive win but charged from 14th to finish fourth. Quinn Thurein of Tucson, Ariz. drove from 13th to finish fifth as well.



Riverdale’s Brycen Roush won the Jr. Sprints 20-lap feature for $200-to-win in just his second career start in the division. Six heat races were held with Braxon Vasconcellos, Jace Thurein, Jackson Tardiff, Roush, points leader Briggs Davis, and Kyle Klagenberg all scoring wins. Roush started on the pole and led wire-to-wire while Jace Thurein was a hard charger like his brother in Restricted, moving from seventh to second at the checkered flag. Macken Roush, Tardiff, and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta rounded out the top-five.



Delta Speedway competes again Saturday night for the second night of the Summer Sizzler with complete points racing on tap for all four Micro Sprint divisions!



Delta Speedway Results – June 24, 2022 Summer Sizzler Night #1



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[2]; 2. 12-Alex Panella[1]; 3. 24-Caden Sarale[10]; 4. 24S-Cody Christensen[6]; 5. 88-Austin Torgerson[3]; 6. 21-Raio Salmon[4]; 7. 4-Jett Yantis[5]; 8. 05R-Brandon Riveira[13]; 9. 24X-KJ Snow[8]; 10. 19-Nate Matherly[14]; 11. 5-Mattix Salmon[9]; 12. 2-Austin Wood[12]; 13. 73-Nikko Panella[15]; 14. 55-Jett Barnes[7]; 15. 84-Deegan Irey[19]; 16. (DNF) 02-Ashton Torgerson[16]; 17. (DNF) 32A-Colton Huelsmann[20]; 18. (DNF) 51-Dalton Parreira[11]; 19. (DNF) 14-Eric Botelho[18]; 20. (DNF) 83V-Tim Vaught[17]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 73-Nikko Panella[2]; 2. 4G-Brian Gilbert[3]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[5]; 4. 66X-Broedy Graham[7]; 5. 55B-Jett Barnes[8]; 6. 21-Cash Lovenburg[1]; 7. 15-Tommy Carroll[6]; 8. 2C-Caden Stoll[4]; 9. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[9]; 10. 35-Carsen Perkins[13]; 11. 19-Tucker LaCaze[17]; 12. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[14]; 13. 02-Ashton Torgerson[15]; 14. 5-Mattix Salmon[10]; 15. 82-Caden Sarale[12]; 16. 4X-Teagan Moles[20]; 17. (DNF) 81T-Tyler Chamorro[11]; 18. (DNF) 88-Austin Torgerson[18]; 19. (DNF) 85-Robbie Lewis[16]; 20. (DNF) 22-Dan Mognaga[19]; 21. (DNF) 22E-Evan Dixon[21]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 66B-Blayden Graham[4]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[1]; 3. 95-Nathan Ward[7]; 4. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[14]; 5. 7-Quinn Thurein[13]; 6. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[5]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[6]; 8. 4K-Khloe Cotton[12]; 9. 58C-Clay Mibach[9]; 10. 2K-Landyn Snider[10]; 11. 20-Otto Perreira[8]; 12. 10-Brodie Copeland[20]; 13. 8-Alissa Lewis[19]; 14. 25A-Bradley Anderson[18]; 15. 98-Hayden Stepps[15]; 16. (DNF) 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[2]; 17. (DNF) 5-Kellan Harper[16]; 18. (DNF) 75-Josiah Vega[3]; 19. (DNF) 76-TK OBrien[11]; 20. (DNS) 21-Mickelina Monico



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 17B-Brycen Roush[1]; 2. 5-Jace Thurein[7]; 3. 17M-Mackcen Roush[4]; 4. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[3]; 5. 55X-Maya Mauldin[6]; 6. 98-Heston Stepps[8]; 7. 9D-Tyce Domingos[11]; 8. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[9]; 9. 14Q-Quentin Hagopian[10]; 10. 117-Alex Ranuio[18]; 11. 51-Porter Zachary[14]; 12. 3D-David Anderson[15]; 13. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[19]; 14. 55-Jayden Carey[16]; 15. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[2]; 16. 96-Briggs Davis[5]; 17. (DNF) 26-Dylan Silva[20]; 18. (DNF) 12-Haven Sherman[12]; 19. (DNF) 66B-Maci Smith[17]; 20. (DNF) 25DD-Samantha Dozier[13]

Delta Speedway PR