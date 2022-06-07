Bloomsburg Stss Event Postponed to Wednesday Rain Date (6-6-22)

Postponed.

The annual Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco combination event has been postponed due to rain forecasted throughout much of the evening on Tuesday night.

The event will now take place on Wednesday, June 8.

STSS management and the Bloomsburg promotional team have made the decision to move the ‘Battle at Bloomsburg’ to the scheduled rain date, which currently holds a more favorable forecast.

The decision was made Monday night to accommodate time off from work for racers, teams and fans.

The STSS big-block/small-block Modifieds race in Round No. 4 for both the River Valley Builders North Region and the Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply South Region, which pays points for both regions. The 50-lap affair pays $7,000 to win and $700 to take the green flag.

The STSS Crate 602 Sportsman join the program, with a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win race. The event will serve as Round No. 3 of the Precision Hydraulic & Oil North Region.

For the June 8 event, pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5:40 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6 p.m. with racing slated for 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission is $28 for Adults and $20 for Seniors and Students. Kids 12 & under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $40 (no license required).

The entire night of racing, along with every STSS race in 2022, will be broadcast LIVE on FloRacing (www.floracing.tv).

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is located at 620 West Third Street Bloomsburg, PA 17815 and can be reached by phone at 570.784.4949. The speedway website is https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

Bloomsburg Fair PR