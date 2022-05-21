Saturday, May 21

Marrakesh will host Round 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Speedway News
Saturday, May 21 4
Marrakesh will host Round 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Marrakesh will host Round 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday 2 July, Formula E and the FIA announced today.
 
The Marrakesh E-Prix 2022 will again be held at the Circuit Automobile International Moulay El Hassan street circuit with the support of local authorities and restores the schedule of 16 races in Season 8 after the Vancouver E-Prix was postponed. Sixteen races is the biggest-ever race calendar in an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.
 
It is the fifth time the Moroccan city of Marrakesh will host an E-Prix, subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council and ASN approval, following the Season 3 debut in November 2016 and further races in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
 
Ahead of the Marrakesh E-Prix, Rounds 7 and 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place this weekend with the 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix featuring a double-header of races on Saturday 14 May and Sunday 15 May.
 
Stoffel Vandoorne currently leads the Drivers’ standings while his Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team currently tops the Teams’ championship.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 2023 Porsche Rennsport Seven Date and Location Are Revealed
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.