The Story Is Getting Old, Rain Again Forces Grandview Speedway Saturday Races to Be Cancelled

A series of on and off again rain showers along with thunderstorms arriving by late afternoon and predicted to last into the evening, has forced the cancellation of the scheduled three division program of racing Saturday Night, May 14 at Grandview Speedway.

The program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner, was to include the T.P. Trailer Modified and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman stock cars plus a special visit by the USAC East Coast series Sprint cars. This was the only scheduled visit for this season by the USAC East Coast Series and this event will not be rescheduled.

This is the second consecutive week and fourth rain out already this season at Grandview, as only three events have been completed. As frustrating as this is, it is not the first time in the 60 years of track history that Grandview has had to fight weather issues. The start to the 2018 racing season was similar, as four of the first seven races were lost to weather that year as well.

The Speedway will get back into action again weather permitting with the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman next Saturday, May 21 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18 while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

Saturday night May 28 will be another triple-header, as the 602 Crate Sportsman mini-series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The first NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Event will happen on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29 with the first time running of the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds plus the return of the SpeedSTR’s starting at 7:30 pm. The 358 Modified portion of the program will be part of the newly re-formed Tri-Track Series.

The month of June will begin with a two-division program on June 4 with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR