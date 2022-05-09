Usac East Coast Sprints Make Only Grandview Appearance This Saturday May 14

The 60th anniversary season of professional auto racing action will continue at Grandview Speedway this Saturday night with a triple-header program of racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint series in a three-division program on Saturday, May 14 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap USAC East Coast Sprint feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, kids ages 6-11 are $5, while children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

This will be another program this season that will be produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The USAC East Coast Sprints, now into their fifth season of competition, will be making their only stop of the season at Grandview on May 14. In previous scheduled visits to the speedway, current NASCAR Modified driver Tim Buckwalter was a winner in 2019, the event was cancelled due to the COVID shut down in early 2020, and last season former NASCAR Modified driver now turned Sprint car driver Briggs Danner was in victory lane by the end of the evening.

Drivers who fans can expect to watch as the USAC East Coast series invades on Saturday, include current point leader and five-time winner Briggs Danner, second place point man and defending series Champion Alex Bright, former three time series Champion currently third place in points Steven Drevicki, and two bright young drivers Joey Amantea and Kenny Miller III. The remainder of the top ten in points include Ed Aiken, Christian Bruno, Jason Cherry, Bruce Buckwalter Jr., and Mike Thompson.

In the T.P. Trailer Modified division some of the drivers to watch will be the top ten in points including Brett Kressley already a feature winner, Duane Howard, Doug Manmiller, Tim Buckwalter, Mike Lisowski, Craig Von Dohren another winner this season, Jared Umbenhauer, Brad Brightbill, Jeff Strunk and Cory Merkel.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division some of the top drivers to look for will be the top ten-point drivers like Brian Hirthler who has a feature win, Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Dylan Hoch, Cole Stangle, Parker Guldin with a win in the last event run, Mike Schneck Jr., Bryan Rhoads, Chris Esposito and Ryan Graver.

All race teams are being reminded by Speedway management that tire sales will resume this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

We appreciate your understanding and your support during the tire shortage issue.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

Officials are reminding race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months under the supervision of the RUSH racing series, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

Friday evening May 13 will see the next installment of the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers in action starting at 7 pm.

Saturday, May 21 will see a return to a two-division program with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman both in action at 7:30 pm.

Saturday night May 28 will be another triple-header, as the 602 Crate Sportsman mini-series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The first NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Event will happen on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29 with the first time running of the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds plus the return of the SpeedSTR’s starting at 7:30 pm. The 358 Modified portion of this program will be part of the newly re-formed Tri-Track series.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

