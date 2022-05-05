Kansas Speedway’s upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race renamed Heart of America 200 by AdventHealth employee

Kansas Speedway announced today that its upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on May 14 will be called the Heart of America 200.

The name was selected through an internal employee contest held by AdventHealth. More than 600 entries were received, as employees were challenged to select a name in five words or less that reflected AdventHealth’s mission and values.

Jeff Sluder, laboratory director at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, submitted the winning entry. He was present Thursday when NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain joined AdventHealth and Kansas Speedway officials to unveil the race name and logo at the 1.5-mile track.

“We’re honored that the winning name was submitted by one of our AdventHealth team members here in Kansas City,” said Sam Huenergardt, president and CEO of AdventHealth Mid-America Region. “Our health care workers have truly been the heart of our community these past two years, and I’m proud to honor them next weekend.”

“This name says it all,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Not only does it accurately describe Kansas Speedway, more importantly it represents AdventHealth’s steadfast commitment to health and wellness in our community. We are proud of the new name and can’t wait for all of the action to begin.”

The Heart of America 200 is one of three pulse-pounding races scheduled for Kansas Speedway next weekend. On Saturday, May 14, the ARCA Menards Series will compete in the Dutch Boy 150 at 1 p.m., with the Heart of America 200 slated for a 7 p.m. start.

And then at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the AdventHealth 400. Chastain, who has two NASCAR Cup Series wins this season, will drive the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet in that race, the cornerstone event of AdventHealth’s first race weekend as the Official Health Care Provider of Kansas Speedway.

To kick off the race weekend on Friday, May 13, fans can join Chastain from 6-7 p.m. for a walk around Kansas Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval. The opportunity will be available for the first 250 fans who arrive that night, with a donation to the AdventHealth Foundation encouraged.

Tickets for all three races are available for purchase at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR