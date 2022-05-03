Modifieds going topless this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway.Ward Crozier Sr., Pro 4 26 also on tap

The headline Modifieds return to action at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway this coming Saturday, May 7 for a 35-lap point paying feature but with a bit of a twist...they will be racing topless.

The idea of racing topless or better defined as removing the roof off the car comes from the dirt track ranks which has done the same concept. By racing with the roof off it gives fans a whole different perspective of how they view the drivers and getting a cool sight of seeing them wheel their cars.

“When we were putting the schedule together there was plenty of ideas we kicked around that we could do to make it entertaining for our fans,” said Mahoning’s Operations Manager Todd Baer.

“We saw this type of promotion done elsewhere at dirt tracks and the fans loved it and thought why not try it here at Mahoning. As far as we can tell it would be a first on an asphalt track with an asphalt Modified. It’s not just about racing but presenting racing entertainment and we’re excited to put on a Modified topless race. We’re planning on doing it later in the year with our Sportsman Modifieds too.”

Modified teams who may have questions about the topless event should contact Baer at 610-730-7470.

The Modifieds have gotten one race in thus far and it was a memorable one as five time champion Rod Snyder Jr., won for the first time in 15 years.

Also on the card will be the Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial 26 for the Pro 4s. The race is being staged in honor of the late great track owner/promoter who brought the facility back to life in 1987. Crozier introduced the Pro 4, previously known as the 4-Cylinders, in 1988 and since then the division remains a mainstay of weekly competition.

The race winner will be awarded $400 plus there will be a basket raffle with the proceeds all going towards the purse.

On Opening Night Randy Schaffer won his career first Pro 4 race and became the 119th different driver to win a feature in 703 races held to date.

The Crozier race will go 26 laps which is reflective of the signature car number most identifiable with him during his racing days.

Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures will also be racing. Race time is 6:00 pm. Pit gates open at 11:30 am.

Early paid practice will take place from noon am to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 6:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15. Pits are $40.

A reminder to all Modified and Sportsman Modified teams that there is still time to pre-register for the Sunday, May 22 Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150” which is paying a record $7000-to-win and $1200 to take the green.

For Sport/Crate Mod teams there is a $1000 bonus to the highest finishing car that makes the feature and if anyone who races those cars are in need of bigger wheels they should contact Tom Wanick III at 570-579-5011 and he will be more than happy to assist.

Car registration is $100 if postmarked by May 9, afterwards it will be $150. Registration forms can be found at:

http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/tom_wanick_jr._ memorial_pre_registration_ form_v3.pdf

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR