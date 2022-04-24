Non-wing, No Problem as Pahule Wins Delta Round Two

Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. of Brentwood earned his first Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union Non-Wing feature on Saturday night. His breakthrough win came in a 30-lap feature and paid $500 to win. It came following a third place finish in the season opener in Stockton on April 9 and back-to-back second place finishes at Dixon Speedway in April as well.



Pahule was one of four winners during the second championship points race of the season for the Micro Sprints, competing on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



Clovis’ Jade Avedisian topped the 35 entrants in qualifying before heat races were won by Stockton’s Nikko Panella, Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp, Ripon’s Brandon Carey, and Atwater’s Tim Vaught.



2016 champion Carey of Ripon slid up in front of Medford’s Austin Torgerson at the start to lead lap one. Carey then went to the bottom, allowing Pahule to go around the outside to take the lead on lap five. Avedisian moved into second as well on lap seven.



Carey spun in turn two and was collected in a hard crash with 2011 Non-Wing champion Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs, while simultaneously a multi-car crash enveloped Sage Bordenave of French Camp and others in turn three.



Ashton Torgerson worked past Avedisian for second on lap 20. Pahule fended off challenges from Torgerson for the $500 triumph. Avedisian finished third followed by Austin Torgerson and Fresno’s Mattix Salmon.



An outstanding quality field of 22 Super 600s were led by Austin Torgerson in time trials at 10.161 seconds. Fresno’s Raio and Mattix Salmon along with Visalia’s Jett Barnes took the three heat race victories.



The 30-lap feature lined up Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp and Sacramento’s Austin Wood on the front row. Fourth-starting Jade Avedisian immediately moved up to second, passing Wood. The caution flew on lap eight for Kingsburg’s KJ Snow stopped in turn two.



Avedisian took advantage of the restart to challenge for the lead. After a brief back-and-forth battle, Avedisian had control of the position over Sharp. Sharp immediately lost second to Wood before Raio Salmon passed them both a lap later to give herself second.



Alex Panella slowed in turn one to require a caution with just three laps remaining. Avedisian was steadfast and earned the $500 victory while Ashton Torgerson drove past Salmon for second. Wood and Tracy’s Brandon Riveira, the 2020 Restricted champion, rounded out the top-five.



Kyle Fernandez of Tracy led Restricted qualifying before heat races went to Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood, 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca, and Clay Mibach of Sunnyvale.



2020 Jr. Sprints champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta led all 25-laps in the feature for a $300 win. A multi-crash with a spectacular flip for Jordan Mast of Manteca brought out the red flag on lap six. He was uninjured. Demartini advanced from third on the grid to finish second while Rubio charged from seventh to third. 11th-starting Kellan Harper of Pleasanton and second-starting Jace Hale rounded out the top-five.



Jr. Sprints enjoyed a 16-car turnout with Briggs Davis of Manteca going two-for-two to open the season for the youngest drivers at the speedway. The win in the 20-lap main event paid $200.



Brycen Roush of Riverdale won a pair of heat races while Visalia’s Braxon Vasconcellos and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta also had heat wins.



The feature saw Roush make a big move from the third starting position followed by Kyle Klagenberg. Opening night winner Briggs Davis seized the lead on lap eight exiting turn four, however.



Davis was followed by Brycen Roush, Mauldin, Colton Hale of Manteca, and Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights at the finish.



Delta Speedway runs on back-to-back weekends with the third points race on tap for April 30th!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Delta Speedway Results – April 23, 2022 Points Race #2



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 14-Jade Avedisian[4]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[18]; 3. 21-Raio Salmon[10]; 4. 2-Austin Wood[2]; 5. 05R-Brandon Riveira[3]; 6. 55-Jett Barnes[9]; 7. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 8. 34-Devon Courtnier[7]; 9. 24S-Izaak Sharp[1]; 10. 19-Nate Matherly[12]; 11. 73-Nikko Panella[6]; 12. 5-Mattix Salmon[11]; 13. 3-Cole Schroeder[5]; 14. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[19]; 15. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[20]; 16. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[17]; 17. 91C-Colby Greig[22]; 18. 30-Isabel Barnes[13]; 19. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[21]; 20. 12-Alex Panella[14]; 21. 24-KJ Snow[15]; 22. (DNS) 27-Ron Singh



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 3. 14-Jade Avedisian[6]; 4. 88-Austin Torgerson[2]; 5. 5-Mattix Salmon[16]; 6. 3-Cole Schroeder[8]; 7. 04-Cody Gray[3]; 8. 4G-Brian Gilbert[7]; 9. 55B-Jett Barnes[10]; 10. 24S-Izaak Sharp[12]; 11. 83V-Tim Vaught[15]; 12. 2-Austin Wood[17]; 13. 74-Adam Elbert[22]; 14. 35-Carsen Perkins[18]; 15. 20-Dalton Hill[21]; 16. 73-Nikko Panella[13]; 17. 13D-Drew Laeber[20]; 18. 55-Brandon Carey[1]; 19. 22-Dan Mognaga[9]; 20. 77-Sage Bordenave[11]; 21. 1J-James Edens[14]; 22. 19-Tucker LaCaze[19]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[1]; 2. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[3]; 3. 25R-Brody Rubio[7]; 4. 5-Kellan Harper[11]; 5. 15J-Jace Hale[2]; 6. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[5]; 7. 58C-Clay Mibach[4]; 8. 20-Otto Perreira[8]; 9. 76-Triton OBrien[17]; 10. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[6]; 11. V5-Vito Cancilla[10]; 12. 9J-Levi Osborne[13]; 13. 98-Hayden Stepps[9]; 14. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[16]; 15. 09-AJ Neilson[15]; 16. 8-Alissa Lewis[20]; 17. 21-Mickelina Monico[19]; 18. 10D-Dean Skrifvars[14]; 19. 10-Brodie Copeland[18]; 20. 69-Jordan Mast[12]; 21. (DNS) 25A-Bradley Anderson



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 96-Briggs Davis[6]; 2. 17B-Brycen Roush[8]; 3. 55X-Maya Mauldin[4]; 4. 15J-Colton Hale[10]; 5. 12-Haven Sherman[11]; 6. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[5]; 7. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[9]; 8. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[14]; 9. 98-Heston Stepps[2]; 10. 55-Jayden Carey[12]; 11. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[1]; 12. 9-Charlie Haines[13]; 13. 26-Dylan Silva[16]; 14. 17M-Mackcen Roush[3]; 15. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[7]; 16. (DNS) 16C-Colin Reynolds

Delta Speedway PR