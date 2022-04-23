2022 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Racing Season Kicks off with Consecutive Weekends of Action

For John Narigi and the team of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the 2022 season brings newfound optimism.
Having assumed the management reigns in 2020 for the County of Monterey-owned racing circuit and Laguna Seca Recreation Area, the team waded through a pandemic that either canceled events or severely restricted attendance, and a major wildfire that nearly encroached the facility’s perimeter. That fire led to the Laguna Seca Recreation Area serving as an emergency evacuation center for neighboring residents who were forced to flee their homes.
But this weekend brings hope of normalcy as WeatherTech Raceway kicks off its season restriction-free with the Trans Am Speedfest April 22-24, immediately followed by the return of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship weekend April 29 through May 1 that will be broadcast live on NBC.
“This team has stuck together during some very difficult times the past two years, and now it’s time for them to do what they do best and successfully host major sporting events in Monterey,” explains John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The Park is looking its best ever, the experienced and friendly Laguna Seca Volunteer Association members and service organizations are ready to greet guests, teams and sponsors. It has been a long time coming, and we are ready for an open air and restriction-free season.”
The Trans Am Speedfest combines the new Trans Am series – America’s muscle, including Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers competing against European-based Audi and Mercedes-AMG – with SVRA’s popular vintage racing groups that will provide an exciting journey through history.
IMSA, America’s premier sports car series, brings its top classes – Daytona Prototype international, Le Mans Prototype 2, GTD PRO and GT Daytona – to Monterey. The whole family can explore the paddock, see race cars and their drivers up close with the open Grid Walk, and more. The Hagerty Marketplace will be filled with family activities like go karts and a Ferris wheel, along with exhibitors and new food options.
The biggest and most exciting race season in the history of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is right around the corner, and tickets for all events are now available, via our ticket partner Tix, by clicking here or calling the Ticket and Accommodations specialists at 831.242.8200.
For complete information on the season, please visit www.WeatherTechRaceway.com.
(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)