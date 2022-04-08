Two-Time Talladega Superspeedway Winner & Fan Favorite Clint Bowyer to be Inducted into Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park

The City of Talladega will host its first Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party in nearly nine years on Friday, April 22 (5-9 pm CDT) at Davey Allison Memorial Park. The event will help kick off Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend, culminating on Sunday, April 24 with the GEICO 500.

Clint Bowyer, the NASCAR on FOX analyst and two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner, will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame. Highlights will include the induction ceremony (near start of festivities), music, food trucks, inflatables, and vendor booths. Also scheduled to be a part of the festivities will be an original Davey Allison Ford Thunderbird. Admission is free.

“I am looking forward to joining the historic group of so many greats of our sport in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” said Bowyer, a 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner. “I am humbled to say the least. I watched Davey race on television as a youngster and always had the utmost respect for him. It will be an honor for sure. I have always loved going to Talladega Superspeedway, but this trip will be extra special.”

Since its first induction in downtown Talladega in 1995, the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Park has saluted NASCAR’s greatest names and paid tribute to one of racing’s brightest stars – the late, great NASCAR Hall of Famer and Alabama native, Davey Allison. The Walk of Fame has welcomed thousands of tourists and race fans over the years. For nearly two decades several drivers were inducted each year until 2013. That tradition is being brought back to life this year - and for the future.

“This is the 35th anniversary of Davey Allison’s first career NASCAR Cup Series win, coming at Talladega Superspeedway in spring of 1987. It is time to revive the park named in his honor,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr., who spearheaded the effort to add new drivers to the Walk of Fame. “I am calling upon citizens, businesses and industry to join us in making this event a great success. Thus far, Talladega Bottling Works, The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, RK Allen, First Bank of Alabama, Talladega Superspeedway, and a number of individual volunteers have contributed time and resources to this important initiative.

“Clint Bowyer’s induction and celebration will attract community members and race fans from near and far. This will restore pride in our community, honor an outstanding drivers, and increase tourism,” added Hill, who plans to induct drivers biannually during each of the race weekends at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

“Clint Bowyer has been a great friend to NASCAR, and especially Talladega Superspeedway over the years,” said Speedway President Brian Crichton. “With his constant smile and whit, Clint has always showcased a special interest for our iconic venue, as well as our local community. Davey, an Alabama native, felt the same way about the track and our region. Clint is definitely the perfect NASCAR legend to help bring back the tradition of the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park.”

Bowyer's two NASCAR Cup Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway took place in 2010 and 2011. The Kansas native was the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Runnerup and the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion for car owner Richard Childress. Bowyer helped create one of Talladega Superspeedway’s fan-favorite and nationally known events - “The Big One on the Blvd” - and has served as an analyst for FOX Sports‘ NASCAR Cup Series coverage since February of 2021.

The first inductees of the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park were members of the famed “Alabama Gang” with legends Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer and Neil Bonnett. They were inducted by decree of the board.

The rest of the driver inductee list also reads like a “Who’s Who” of NASCAR greats. They include former Talladega Superspeedway winners’ Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Ernie Irvan, Dale Jarrett, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Darrell Waltrip, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, David Pearson, Harry Gant, Terry Labonte and Brad Keselowski. Others include Bobby Hamilton, Ricky Rudd, Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Speedy Thompson, Morgan Shepherd, Kasey Kahne, Benny Parsons, Alan Kulwicki, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Tim Flock, Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Red Byron, Bobby Isaac, Fred Lorenzen, Fonty Flock, Herb Thomas, Rex White, Jack Smith, Bill Rexford and Jim Paschal.

In the park, Davey Allison is remembered with a large marble monument, while drivers inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame have bronze plaques placed around the park, accessible by walkways that form the shape of the mammoth 31-degree banked Talladega Superspeedway. For additional information, visit the city of Talladega website at www.talladega.com. Prospective sponsors and donors for the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park may email Mary Sood at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Talladega Superspeedway’s weekend continues with doubleheader on Saturday, April 23 at Noon CDT with the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series, followed by the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3 p.m. CDT. The Sunday GEICO 500 gets the green flag at 2 p.m. CDT. For more information, logo onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR