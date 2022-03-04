12th Annual LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals Opens 2022 Goodguys Rod & Custom Season

The sights, sounds and automotive history of the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association returns to Texas Motor Speedway March 11-13 with the 12th annual LMC Truck Spring Nationals.

The season-opening event will feature more than 2,000 hot rods, classics, muscle cars, and trucks through 1997.

Featured events during the Goodguys weekend include the LMC Truck Ultimate Showcase, Goodguys CPP Autocross Series (featuring the Tremec "Lone Star Shootout”, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, burnout competition, and swap meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral.

The Team Texas race car driving school will provide four-lap stock car rides for an additional fee on March 12 and stock car limousine rides March 12 and 14. There’s also a kids zone with free arts and crafts, including the Kids Model Make and Take (Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.), games, prizes and more.

Spectator gates open each day at 8 a.m. and close Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. General Admission tickets Friday and Saturday are $25 and $20 on Sunday. Kids 7-12 are just $10 each day and free to children six and under.

Visit the Goodguys website at Good-Guys.com for further information.

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season, including the March 20 NTT INDYCAR SEREIS XPEL 375/American Flat Track races and, May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ season-tickets/

