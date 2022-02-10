Talking With the Fans! An Incredible Lineup of Drivers, Personalities set to be Part of Fan Question & Answer Sessions During Speedweeks Presented By AdventhHealth

Fans will be treated to numerous Question & Answer sessions with a host of NASCAR drivers and noted personalities during Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth at Daytona International Speedway which will culminate with the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Among the opportunities will be 10 former winners of NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona, including two – Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell – that are DAYTONA 500 Champions. There will be five premier series champions – Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson – on hand to take questions from fans in attendance. The majority of the Fan Q&As will be held in the infield UNOH Fanzone.

Driver Corey LaJoie, however, will kick off the week as part of the NASCAR Hauler Showcase at ONE DAYTONA on Monday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans will also be able to see up close and personal the brightly-colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers that take team’s race cars and equipment to each NASCAR venue.

Rodney Atkins, one of country music’s most prominent artists, will debut the UNOH Fanzone for the week on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, with a concert (no Q&A). This takes place after on-track action – practice for the new NASCAR ‘Next Gen” Cup Series that starts at 5:05 p.m. where fans can see up close the drivers and teams working on the cars (from the UNOH Fanzone). All infield campers and GEICO West Lot campers will be able to attend for free while others – who are not camping guests - can buy a ticket for just $20 per person, gaining access to the UNOH Fanzone for both Atkins’ concert and the Cup Series Practice. To purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to log onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com now to guarantee their spots for an incredible night of entertainment.

Below is the list of Fan Q&A for Speedweeks Presented By AdventhHealth:

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 - NASCAR Hauler Showcase

ONE DAYTONA

6:00 p.m.: Corey LaJoie – Son of two-time Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion Randy LaJoie, seeking first victory in NASCAR Cup Series driving for Spire Motorsports





Tuesday , Feb. 15, 2022 - Practice for NASCAR Cup Series

UNOH Fanzone Musical Performance

8:00 p.m.: Rodney Atkins – Noted Country Music Artist

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 - Bluegreen Vacations Duel

UNOH Fanzone Q&A

4:30 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse – 2017 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion

4:45 p.m.: Denny Hamlin – Three-time DAYTONA 500 Champion, 2008 Wawa 250 Champion

5:30 p.m.: Aric Almirola – 2014 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion

5:45 p.m.: David Ragan – 2011 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion

6:00 p.m.: Steve O’Donnell – NASCAR Executive VP & Chief Racing Development Officer (Tech talk on Next Gen car)

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 - NEXTera Energy 250

UNOH Fanzone Q&A

1:15 p.m.: Chase Briscoe – Begins second NASCAR Cup season with Stewart-Haas Racing

2:25 p.m.: Ross Chastain – 2019 Wawa 250 Champion, Florida native begins second fulltime season in NASCAR Cup Series

2:45 p.m.: Christopher Bell – Last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Daytona Road Course Champion; Ty Gibbs – Last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona Road Course Champion

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 - Lucas Oil 200 and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

UNOH Fanzone Q&A

9:15 a.m.: Joey Logano – 2015 DAYTONA 500 Champion, 2011 Wawa 250 Champion, 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

9:45 a.m.: Ryan Blaney – 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion

10:00 a.m.: The Thunderbirds – To perform flyover during National Anthem, 12 consecutive years and 13 th overall

11:35 a.m.: Kyle Busch – 2008 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion, Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion seeking first DAYTONA 500 victory

12:00 p.m.: Chris Buescher – 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion

12:15 p.m.: Bubba Wallace – Runner-up in 2018 DAYTONA 500, captured first NASCAR Cup Series last fall at Talladega Superspeedway

Midway Q&A (Exhibit Area Outside Track off ISB)

9:30 a.m.: William Byron (eNASCAR exhibit) – 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion, 2017 Wawa 250 Champion

12:00-1:30 p.m. (TBD on exact time): Cole Custer (Kids Zone Exhibit): One-time winner in NASCAR Cup Series, third season with Stewart/Haas Racing

Harley Jr’s Experience Q&A (High Banks Suite)

1:00 p.m.: Michael McDowell – Defending DAYTONA 500 Champion

Sunday , Feb. 20, 2022 - DAYTONA 500

UNOH Fanzone Q&A

9:45 a.m.: UNOH Engine Rebuild Exhibition

10:30 a.m.: Daniel Suarez – 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, second season with Trackhouse Racing (owners’ Pitbull & Justin Marks)

10:45 a.m.: Tyler Reddick – 2018 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion

11:00 a.m.: Austin Cindric – 2021 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion, 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Candidate for Cup Series for Team Penske; Harrison Burton – Four-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner; 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Candidate for Cup Series for Wood Brothers

11:15 a.m.: Kyle Larson – 2018 Wawa 250 Champion, Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion seeking first DAYTONA 500 victory

12:00 p.m.: Martin Truex, Jr.: 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, 2005 Wawa 250 Champion seeking fist DAYTONA 500 triumph

12:15 p.m.: Chase Elliott – 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, 2016 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion seeking first DAYTONA 500 win

** Schedule is subject to change

The DAYTONA 500 gets the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb 20 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

While RV Camping and frontstretch seating are sold out, fans can still be a part of the DAYTONA 500 experience with fan hospitality options. There’s still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the frontstretch), plus options for other events as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. For ticket information, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com.

