Carly Brashears Named to Halifax County, Virginia Tourism Board

South Boston Speedway Senior Director of Marketing and Administration Carly Brashears was named Monday to serve a three-year term on the Halifax County, Virginia Tourism Board.



The tourism board leads the county’s efforts in the rapidly-evolving tourism industry.



“We are thrilled to welcome Carly Brashears to the Halifax County Tourism Board of Directors,” said Director of Tourism LaTonya S. Hamilton.



“Carly’s breadth of knowledge and experience in marketing and understanding of tourism’s economic impact to a community are invaluable as our board continues to advance tourism in Halifax County.”



Brashears is excited about the opportunity to serve on the Halifax County Tourism Board and work with community leaders to enhance tourism in the county.



“I am honored and look forward to working alongside my fellow board members,” Brashears said.



“I am excited to hit the ground running with the other members of the Halifax County Tourism Board of Directors. This group truly has the best intentions at heart for growing the recognition of the county, and they are well-versed in the attractions of the area they represent.



“A goal of mine at South Boston Speedway is not only to be a resource to grow just our business at the speedway, but to help grow the county and region at large,” Brashears added.



“I believe being a part of the Halifax County Tourism Board is a great way to stay true to that goal.”



Brashears, a Tennessee native, has a strong background in marketing, sales, and digital platforms. She served as a member of NASCAR’s Event Marketing Team in 2019 and 2020. In that role she was a liaison for NASCAR-sanctioned national series tracks, assisting all tracks in promoting their event weekends, driver appearances and industry meetings such as driver/crew chief meetings, pre-race festivities and victory lane celebrations.



In 2018-2019 she joined The NASCAR Foundation as Coordinator, directing the Foundation’s relaunch of their grassroots racing initiatives and assisting in Foundation marketing initiatives and events. That work included working in a variety of aspects connected with annual Humanitarian Award processes. Among them were outreach initiatives, website design, social media takeovers and brand management across all mediums.



Prior to that, Brashears created and managed social and digital platforms at Kingsport Speedway in Kingsport, Tennessee and managed marketing and public relations for both Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia. In 2018 she served as Director of Marketing and Sales at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.



Her husband, Kentucky native Chase Brashears, is the general manager of South Boston Speedway.



Eleven individuals serve on the Halifax County Tourism Board. The board membership includes a representative from the five founding members, Halifax County, the Town of South Boston, the Town of Halifax, the Halifax County Chamber of Commerce and the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority (IDA). The other six board members represent the second tourism/hospitality industry.



Board members serve a three-year term and may serve a second consecutive term. After having served two consecutive terms they have to sit off the board for three years before becoming eligible to serve another term.



