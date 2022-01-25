New 'Peach Pit' will bring the ultimate party to Atlanta Motor Speedway's infield

The party is back in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield!

Starting with the March NASCAR weekend in Atlanta, the new Peach Pit will be the epicenter of fun on Saturday night of race weekend, kicking off a massive infield party shortly after the checkered flag falls on the day’s racing action.

“Our fans know that the fun is just getting started when the racing stops,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “The Peach Pit is going to bring that to a whole new level with a night full of live entertainment and good times in the heart of our infield.”

The main attraction of the Peach Pit will be the concert stage. There cover band Moby Dick will be performing live into the night with a mix of 80s pop, hair metal, and country hits.

In addition to Moby Dick’s concert, the Peach Pit will be packed with a myriad of fun games and activities from dueling mechanical bulls to cornhole and more. Special guests will stop by to enjoy the party as well - and the night will be capped off with a large fireworks display lighting up the night sky.

All fans who have a ticket to one of the weekend’s races or are camping at the speedway during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will be welcomed into the party at the Peach Pit and enjoy all its activities for no additional charge.

The Peach Pit is part of a can’t-miss weekend of fun and entertainment during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend March 18-20. To get more information or purchase tickets to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekends, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR