Added conveniences, continuation of cost-cutting rules and great purses will greet South Boston Speedway competitors in 2022

South Boston Speedway officials work hard to make racing more affordable for competitors, while, at the same time, keeping the competition on a level playing field and making racing fun for the competitors.



Implementing conveniences for competitors is also part of the picture that makes South Boston Speedway a great place to race. South Boston Speedway is adding a new convenience this season by making it possible for teams to register for events via Pit Pay. Drivers and team members will be able to download the Pit Pay app. After downloading the app drivers and team members can go to South Boston Speedway’s profile and purchase pit passes for any event.



“This will be a nice new convenience for our competitors,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Competitors will not have to stand in line as long on race day. They can come up to the designated Pit Pay window, show their confirmation and receive their armband.”



South Boston Speedway officials note that a change in a tire rule is the only notable rule change for the 2022 season.



In 2016, South Boston Speedway implemented a two-tire rule in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, limiting teams to the purchase of two tires per event. The goal with limiting the amount of tires a team can purchase is to lower the cost. This season, teams will purchase four new tires every other race date.



“While it will be a change, it will work out to be the same overall cost for the teams as it would be with the two-tire rule,” explained Jeff Bomar, the director of operations and competition for South Boston Speedway.



Aside from the change in the tire rule no major rules changes are planned for competitors for the 2022 season.



“Rules changes cost money,” pointed out Bomar. “We do what we can to help control costs for the race teams. I feel that is why we have been able to have steady car counts the past few seasons.”



Along with rules designed to cut costs for competitors across all four of the track’s regular racing divisions, South Boston Speedway provides a good purse structure for competitors.



South Boston Speedway’s purse structure guarantees $500 to start in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model Stock Car Division. That helps make it more financially feasible for teams to move up to competition in the top-tier division and to cover costs.



Along with that, the purse for South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division is among the better-paying purses in the region.



“We have a good package in place to help make racing as affordable as possible and keep everyone on a level playing field in terms of competition,” Brashears said. “That is a big reason why we saw consistent car counts, especially in the latter half, in 2021. We are looking to continue the momentum we had last season and build on it for the 2022 season.”



South Boston Speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary season in 2022. The track’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event of the season is set for Saturday afternoon, March 19.



Four special events are included on South Boston Speedway’s 2022 season schedule. The first of the four special events will take place on Saturday, April 2 when the SMART Modified Tour returns for the second straight year.

The Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 marks the second special event of the season with the track hosting winged 410-sprint cars for the first time ever.



A full slate of racing featuring the Must See Racing winged 410-sprint cars, the fastest cars on asphalt, will be held both nights. South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock and Budweiser Hornets Division competitors will compete as part of the Friday night action. The track’s NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division teams and the drivers of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will be featured on Saturday night along with the winged 410-sprint cars.



South Boston Speedway’s showcase NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort, is set for Saturday, July 2. Along with the 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, fans will see the track’s Limited Sportsman Division, Budweiser Pure Stock Division and Budweiser Hornets Division competitors in action. A practice day and fan fest are slated for the day before on Friday, July 1.



The track will kick off a month-long celebration of its 65th anniversary on Saturday night, August 6 with Davenport Energy Night at the Races. South Boston Speedway’s month-long 65th anniversary celebration continues with the Italian Delight presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday night, August 20.



South Boston Speedway will close out its 2022 season of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series points races with Championship Night on Saturday night, September 3.



The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, October 22 to close out South Boston Speedway’s 2022 schedule. That event will feature the series’ Late Model Stock Car Division competitors in a 125-lap race and its Pro Late Model divisions teams in a 100-lap race.



South Boston Speedway will also be offering a different form of motorsports this season as drifting with be featured on Saturday afternoon, March 5. Additional drifting events may be added later.



The complete 2022 South Boston Speedway schedule, ticket information, competitor information and the latest news and updates can be found on the South Boston Speedway website www.southbostonspeedway.com and through the speedway’s social media channels.



