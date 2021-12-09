2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, cutoff race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now.

The summer classic, which will showcase drivers vying to secure their spot in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 27. The last two Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered in dramatic fashion. Tyler Reddick, through grit and determination, brought home his beaten and battered Chevrolet fifth in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 to take the final spot in the Cup Series Playoffs. In 2020, in a “must win” situation in 2020, William Byron muscled his way to his first career Cup Series win and a guaranteed spot in the Playoffs.

Those wishing to attend the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing. Available online or by phone, tickets for the general public to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. For all ticket information on the Coke Zero Sugar 400, fans can log onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

“The excitement for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is also at an all-time high,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “The pressure to get into the playoffs is immense, and provides incredible, nail-biting racing on the high banks of our historic venue as has been proven the last two years. We’re looking forward to having the same level of excitement in 2022.”

Guests for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will have the opportunity to experience the edge-of-your-seat excitement in a state-of-the-art motorsports facility with amenities that include more than 101,500 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

Extended-stay camping packages are available and includes access to general admission seating. UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race are also available. Friday night (Aug. 26) will see the for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfinity Series to create a summer racing doubleheader.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will see the second race weekend at the World Center of Racing where fans can see NASCAR’s Next Gen car on the 31-degree, 2.5-mile tri-oval. The anticipated car will make its points-race debut for NASCAR’s premier series in the season-opening DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20.

A collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, the Next Gen car is designed to give the drivers greater control. It will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. The cars are set to put on great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like street version vehicles.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR