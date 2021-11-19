Championship Race Preview For Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

For six drivers, in two divisions, a season’s worth of effort comes down to one final race – this Saturday’s Quarter Mile Track Championships at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS). Only eight points separate the top three drivers in the Limited Late Model division and miraculously, only three points is the gap between first and third in the BH Holmes Construction Legends Car division. Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, and Bandoleros have championships to be settled as well, and it all takes place at 2:00pm on Saturday afternoon.

Adult tickets for this event are just $10. Senior Citizens and active or retired military personal grandstand tickets are only $5 and Kids 12 years of age or younger are FREE. Tickets are available at the gate when the main grandstand opens at 12:00. Pit Passes are available at the Pit Office located at Gate 7 along Craighead Street. The pit gates open at 9:30am Saturday morning.

The only Late Models in competition at this event are the Limited Late Models, amongst the headlining events on the quarter mile track within the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Johnathan Dishman is seeking his second consecutive championship from third place in the current standings, eight markers back from points leader, Kevin Rollins (#93) and seven back from Alan Carter (#05). Perhaps it seems like a bit of a tall task for Dishman, but he was in this exact position heading into the final race a season ago, eight points back in third place trailing Kevin Rollins in #93 and who was then, Jeffery Belt in the #05. Dishman passed both Rollins and Belt on the final lap when the two points leaders tangled in turn four coming to the checkers to win his first Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Track Championship. Can he do it again this year? Kevin Rollins has one win this season and three past Track Championships under his belt but only has a one point advantage over second place, Alan Carter. Carter has two race wins this year and Big Machine Vodka Super Truck Track Championship worth of experience behind him.

LLM Standings – P1) 93 Kevin Rollins, P2) 05 Alan Carter -1, P3) Johnathan Dishman -8

The BH Holmes Construction Legends Car division standings are even closer than the Limited Late Models. Boston Oliver (#88) of Murfreesboro, TN is just one point up on Oliver Cordell (#17). Cordell picked up a big win this season during the SRX Championship race weekend and has consistent top five finishes all year with just one untimely night on May 29th. Michael Crafton III (#9) from Franklin, TN sits just three points behind Boston Oliver, third place in the championship standings. Crafton has five first place points nights this season but two unlucky nights on June 12th and July 16th have relegated him to third in the standings. All three drivers are very fast, racking up qualifying bonus points throughout the season and are expected to do that again on Saturday night. Though Oliver, Cordell, and Crafton may be the obvious favorites, Dylan Faulkner (#60) is lurking in the background, just 15 points out of first.

LG Standings – P1) 88 B. Oliver, P2) 17 O. Cordell -1, P3) 9 M. Crafton III -3, P4) 60 D. Faulkner -15

A purse totaling $8,000+ is on the line for the 24 starters in the BH Holmes Construction Legends Car Championship Race in Memory of Kevin Cordell.

The Pest Doctor Front Runners also have big money on the line. The Pest Doctor Fast and Furious Race in Memory of Joe Paty and Megan Dyce pays $1,000 to the winner. Jesse Litchford, Josh Harrell, and Matt Hamlett have collected feature wins thus far in 2021. Litchford leads the championship standings ten points over Tony Gann and eleven points over Matt Hamlett. With higher-than-average Front Runner car count expected, this Track Championship is certainly still up for grabs.

Front Runner Standings – P1) 58 Jesse Litchford, P2) 18 Tony Gann -10, P3) 9 Matt Hamlett -11

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Street Stock division championship is in the hands of Michael Pannell. Pannell has collected three feature wins in his rookie season but isn’t quite out of the woods just yet. Travis Arms and Billy Schaffer are still in the championship hunt but sit 16 and 18 markers back.

Dylan Jones, driving the Willie Coats owned number 71 car, is seeking his first Pure Stock Championship. Jones has a solid 20 point lead over rookie John Bradley who scored the first two victories of the season. Jones has gone on to claim the last three consecutive feature wins.

The Dye Hard Hair Salon Bandoleros are scheduled to be the first championship feature of the night. Aidan Potter of Brentwood, TN looks to secure his second Track Championship in a row. Potter holds a 13 point advantage over Gavon Veach from College Grove, TN.

For complete championship point standings and more information about Saturday’s event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, visit www. nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing or call 615-254-1986. Be sure to follow NFS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Nashville Fairgrounds PR