Myracenews.com to award $50 to Sportsman Modified heat winners at Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl

The perks keep coming in for Mahoning Valley Speedway’s October 30 Fall Brawl.

Adding to the list of growing enticements will be a $50 bonus to each Sportsman Modified heat race winner courtesy of myracenews.com.

Headed by noted racing photographer and Eastern Motorsport Press Association member Mike Jaworecki, myracenews.com is a comprehensive Northeast based motor racing website that provides extensive coverage to a broad spectrum of local, regional and national racing.

Jaworecki is known for his giving back to the racing community and is excited to be able to provide the Sportsman Modified drivers with this added bonus of $50 to each heat race winner.

Sportsman Modifieds will be vying in a 40-lap/$1500-to-win feature. This will mark the largest payout as well as race distance for the class, now in its fourth year of existence.

And, as race day nears so too does the interest from not only the weekly Mahoning Sportsman Modified steadies but likewise from a number of invaders who are making plans to compete in the 40-lap event.

Set for Saturday, October 30 and starting at 2:00 pm the Fall Brawl is headlined by a 125 lap/$3000-to-win feature for the Modifieds. The race will also pay $1000 for 10th and $400 to take the green.

Also on the card are Street Stocks contesting in a 50-lap/$1200-to-win main, the Hobby Stocks battling for a $500 first place prize over a 40-lap distance and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks racing in a 20-lap affair.

Stimulus add-ons are continuing to mound for the Fall Brawl. There is a Bonus Bucks Draw for Modified, Street Stock and Hobby Stock finishers of positions 2-5. Lap prize money is being collected and awarded for all divisions. Each Street Stock heat winner will collect $150 thanks to C&B Lawn Care & Landscaping of Kunkletown, Heat Wave Stoves LLC also of Kunkletown, Ripkey Racing and Stacey Brown. And for the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks the track will put up $100 per each car entered and will formulate the purse from the total number.

The speedway will play host to a Halloween Kids Candy Scramble at intermission.

For complete info on the Fall Brawl visit: http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com or Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

MVS PR