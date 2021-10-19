Nashville Superspeedway Set to Host Tennessee Drift Halloween Event

Nashville Superspeedway (NSS) today announced it will serve as the host venue for the Halloween Drift and Autocross Party presented by Tennessee Drift and SlydeFactory.com on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

The event will feature drifting on the NSS road course, autocross racing on the paddock, a car show, “Trunk or Treat,” a costume contest and more. Gates open to general spectators starting at 10 a.m. and admission (day of only) is $30 for adults; kids 12 and under are free.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to attend dressed in their favorite Halloween costume, with a prize going to the “best costume.” Other prizes to be awarded include “best in show” and “fan favorite” for car show participants, and the top spots in the autocross and drift contest will also be recognized.

Spectators attending the event can also purchase the opportunity to ride along with those participants in the driving portion of the day, courtesy of the BFGoodrich Share the Ride program. Tickets for this added experience will be available for purchase near the NSS Infield Media Center.

A full schedule of events and information for participant registration can be found at https://bit.ly/3BOTHWC or “Events” at NashvilleSuperspeedway.com.

Nashville Superspeedway, Music City’s home for NASCAR Cup Series racing and live entertainment, will again host the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The NASCAR tripleheader race weekend will also feature the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 25 and the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 24.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway. For questions about media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

NSS PR