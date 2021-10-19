Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl Street Stock heat winners to be awarded $150

The excitement of Mahoning Valley Speedway’s season ending Fall Brawl continues to mount as race teams are gearing up for the big showdown at the paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval and rightfully so as the track has put together enticing payouts for those classes that will see action on Saturday, October 30.

Along with the handsome finishing payday spots there will be a number of incentives with the most recent coming in for the Street Stocks.

Thanks to C&B Lawn Care & Landscaping of Kunkletown, Heat Wave Stoves LLC also of Kunkletown, Ripkey Racing and Stacey Brown, each Street Stock heat race winner will pick up $150. Clearly not a bad way to start off your day.

$100 is coming from C&B Lawn Care and Landscaping, a full-service lawn-care company that maintains a straightforward and unique design /build philosophy towards their clients.

Another $100 is courtesy of Heat Wave Stoves LLC is an official dealer of Regency, D.S. Machinery and Keystoker pellet, wood and coal stoves plus they handle all propane needs.

Both are also prime sponsors on the Ripkey Racing who likewise is putting in $100. Ripkey Racing this year captured the 2021 division championship with TJ Gursky. Also on the potent three car team are Mark Martini and Randy Ahner Jr., who this past season accounted for a combined 13 heat wins including a division leading eight by Gursky and five feature victories.

Additionally coming on board is multi-talented veteran and 2017 Street Stock champion Stacey Brown who is sweetening the deal with an extra $50 to each prelim winner making 10-lap runs worth $150.

For those who qualify for the Street Stock portion of the Fall Brawl they will be battling in a $50-lap/$1200-to-win feature.

Set for Saturday, October 30 and starting at 2:00 pm the Fall Brawl is headlined by a 125 lap/$3000-to-win feature for the Modifieds. The race will also pay $1000 for 10th and $400 to take the green.

Also on the card are the Sportsman Modifieds running in a 40-lap/$1500 to win feature, the Hobby Stocks battling for a $500 first place prize in a 40-lap distance and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks racing in a 20-lap contest.

There is a Bonus Bucks Draw for Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks finishers of positions 2-5. Lap prize money is also be collected and awarded for each division.

With this being Halloween weekend the speedway will play host to a Kids Candy Scramble at intermission.

For complete info on the Fall Brawl visit: http://www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

MVS PR