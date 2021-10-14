Multiplatinum entertainer Dierks Bentley to Perform Concert Prior to the Sold-Out NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 7

Fans at Phoenix Raceway will be “living on feelgood standard time” before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 7. That’s because multiplatinum singer/songwriter and Phoenix native Dierks Bentley will perform a pre-race concert for the sold-out, standing-room-only crowd, a portion of which will be broadcast live during the NBC Countdown to Green pre-race show.

Bentley will take the stage at 11:40 a.m. and perform a 45-minute set that includes the chart-topping hits that have made him one of the most popular recording artists of his generation.

“Dierks Bentley’s journey from The Valley to superstardom is inspiring,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re excited he is returning home to perform his music and amplify the feel-good, championship atmosphere our fans will generate at Phoenix Raceway.”

As a singer/songwriter, Bentley boasts championship credentials that make him the dominant voice of Country Music. He has 20 No. 1 singles on Country radio with more than 6.4 billion streams of his songs. His reputation as a live performer is also unmatched, as his current BEERS ON ME TOUR delights fans with music that mixes elements of modern country, classic country, bluegrass and rock.

All the while, Bentley maintains an unmistakable identity while constantly reinventing his sound – a powerful combination that has led to 14 Grammy Award nominations and countless recognition from the ACMs, CMAs and the Billboard Music Awards.

“I can’t wait to get back to my home state of Arizona and perform for all my NASCAR friends and fans,” Bentley said. “The energy at Phoenix Raceway is unmatched and I’m looking forward to sharing in that excitement.”

Although no tickets remain for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, fans can still experience NASCAR Championship Weekend event on Friday and Saturday. A limited number of grandstand and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain for those days, and fans are encouraged to get their tickets now before losing out on the opportunity.

The action begins Friday, Nov. 5, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowns its champion in the Lucas Oil 150. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Phoenix Raceway will host two championship events – the Arizona Lottery 100 (ARCA Menards Series West) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

And then, following the Dierks Bentley concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be contested, airing live on NBC and Peacock.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway at www.phoenixraceway.com. They can also secure their seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway by purchasing season tickets.

Phoenix Raceway PR