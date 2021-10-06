Veterans To Be Honored at 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans

Veterans and active military will be honored throughout the Nov. 10-13 weekend of the 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans with special ticket pricing, hospitality opportunities and the opportunity to participate in pre-race ceremonies for the final race of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Motul Petit Le Mans is being held one month later than its traditional date, with gates opening to the public Wednesday, Nov. 10. All veterans and active military, with proof of service, can purchase one four-day ticket for $50, a $40 discount off the already reduced advance-purchase price.

Veterans and active service members attending Thursday’s popular Motul Petit Le Mans night practice, as well as their families, are invited to a Veteran’s Day drop-in hospitality event in the Tower Paddock chalet from 5-8 p.m., where snacks, beverages and a great view of the front straight and pitlane will be available.