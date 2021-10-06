Thursday, Oct 07

Veterans To Be Honored at 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans

Veterans and active military will be honored throughout the Nov. 10-13 weekend of the 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans with special ticket pricing, hospitality opportunities and the opportunity to participate in pre-race ceremonies for the final race of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
 
The Motul Petit Le Mans is being held one month later than its traditional date, with gates opening to the public Wednesday, Nov. 10. All veterans and active military, with proof of service, can purchase one four-day ticket for $50, a $40 discount off the already reduced advance-purchase price. 
 
Veterans and active service members attending Thursday’s popular Motul Petit Le Mans night practice, as well as their families, are invited to a Veteran’s Day drop-in hospitality event in the Tower Paddock chalet from 5-8 p.m., where snacks, beverages and a great view of the front straight and pitlane will be available.
Motul Petit Le Mans
Also, as part of the celebration, each race team competing in the IMSA season finale will have a service member serve as an honorary team member during the pre-race ceremonies Saturday, Nov. 13th. This role will include walking across the pre-race stage for driver introductions and being introduced to the crowd.
 
“Our nation’s veterans deserve to be recognized and appreciated every day, but we’re glad for the opportunity to celebrate them and their families at the 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans,” said Rick Humphrey, president and general manager of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. “This occasion to honor our military is one that presented itself with the changing of our event dates to November, which meant the Thursday of race week would fall on Veteran’s Day. With much respect and admiration for our nation’s veterans, we look forward to the chance to make their experience here even more special.”
 
The 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans endurance classic kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 10 and culminates with the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season finale starting at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. 

 

(Courtesy of Road Atlanta)

