Charlotte Motor Speedway Debuts First Series of Digital Collectibles on RaceDayNFT.com

Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) debuts the next generation of NASCAR collectibles with a digital series of NFTs to kick off event week for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. 10,000 FREE Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on RaceDayNFT.com, a new fan-focused digital marketplace.

An additional Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 trophy blueprint NFT will be released on Thursday followed by a Winner’s Edition auction on Monday, Oct. 11. The CMS series will be Speedway Motorsports’ third collection of digital NFTs for fans to claim, buy, trade and resell at RaceDayNFT.com. The series showcasing America’s Home for Racing follows the launch of Speedway Motorsports’ digital NFTs by Bristol Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible, such as an image or video, that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. CMS’s debut collection includes the following:

500 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 trophy blueprint NFTs will be available for $20 each, Thursday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET. There are no limits on purchasing.

2,500 CMS guests visiting between Oct. 9-10 are eligible to claim the FREE live image of America's Home for Racing as the epicenter of motorsports NFT via a QR code. This NFT is available on property during race weekend only.

CMS will make one of two special-edition minted NFTs available following the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. The online auction at RaceDayNFT.com begins Monday, Oct. 11 at noon ET through Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. One will be produced for the driver who wins the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 and an identical version will be sold at auction.

The next 2021 NASCAR Playoffs digital collection featured on RaceDayNFT.com will showcase the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff races at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). A new collection will be released in the marketplace during TMS’s race week, continuing to drive excitement toward another one of NASCAR’s most anticipated playoff events.

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports has created RaceDayNFT.com, a first-of-its-kind motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans. GigLabs helps enterprise brands build lasting relationships with consumers through NFT strategy, development and building personalized experiences through NFTs. GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform is being used by Speedway Motorsports to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT token design and management and event services. To learn more, visit RaceDayNFT.com.

*Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 collectible ticket NFTs are NOT good for admission to the Oct. 10 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at CMS.

