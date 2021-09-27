Powersports XPO Comes to ERX Motor Park October 1-3

Powersports XPO presented by Up North Sports brings three full days of powersports fun to ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota from October 1-3. Packed with three full days of driving and racing events, live music, freestyle shows, and more, there’s no better place to take in the latest and greatest products and competitions in the powersports industry.

With dozens of premier brands on site including Jeep, Ram, Fox, FXR, Rigid, and Vision Wheel, as well as powersports dealers representing all of the biggest manufacturers in the powersports industry, Powersports XPO serves as a premier showcase for cutting-edge products. Mixed in with the displays will be live music, food trucks, freestyle snowmobile, ATV, and dirtbike shows, and celebrity ride and drives. Those looking to drive on site can experience ERX’s many UTV and ATV trails, as well as free mud pits and a swimming hole.

For those bringing their street legal Jeep or other off-road vehicle to the event, Minnesota 4Fest brings the fun as a unique challenge for your vehicle. Take part in skills seminars to hone your abilities if you’re new to the sport, or jump straight into the trails and obstacle course if you’re already experienced. The course is open from 1-10PM on Friday, 10AM-10PM on Saturday, and 10AM-5PM on Sunday.

If racing is more your speed, the second round of Nitro Rallycross, the high-flying, full-contact racing series led by action sports legend Travis Pastrana, will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. A roster of 15 global racing superstars will be hitting ERX’s short course, which has been updated to accommodate the 600-horsepower rallycross Supercars taking part. Other stars on hand to compete will include four-time US champion Scott Speed, past Nitro Rallycross champions Kevin and Timmy Hansen, and Steve Arpin, who started his career racing snowmobiles and dirt late models elsewhere in Minnesota.