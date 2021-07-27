QuikTrip, Folds of Honor return to sponsor first Cup race on all-new AMS in 2022

QuikTrip and its partner, Folds of Honor, will sponsor a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the eighth consecutive year.

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced the return of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 for its spring NASCAR event in 2022. The race will be the first for the NASCAR Cup Series on Atlanta's new racing surface, which is currently undergoing a repave and reprofiling project for the first time since 1997.

“QuikTrip and Folds of Honor have been spectacular partners of Atlanta Motor Speedway and we’re thrilled to have them back in 2022,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With an all-new AMS experience coming in 2022, next year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be one of the most exciting yet!”

Folds of Honor, founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, provides educational scholarships to the families of military members who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Rooney, a PGA professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves, served three tours of duty in Iraq.

Jimmie Johnson won the first Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 held at AMS in 2015 and repeated the feat to earn his 76th career Cup win in 2016. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick traded victories the next four years, with Keselowski grabbing the checkered flag in 2017 and 2019 and Harvick topping the field in 2018 and 2020.

Ryan Blaney swooped in to grab the lead from Kyle Larson with eight laps left in the most recent iteration. Larson had to settle for second place after winning the first two stages and leading 269 of 325 laps in March.

Tickets for the 2022 edition of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR