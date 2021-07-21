MULTI-PLATINUM Country Music Star Chris Lane to Perform Pre-Race Concert for Coke Zero Sugar 400 - the “Last-Chance” Race to Make 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

MULTI-PLATINUM Country music star Chris Lane will perform the pre-race concert prior to the start of one of the summer’s most anticipated sporting events – the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 28, the “last-chance” race for drivers to make the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field.

For fans to get a special, up-close view of the concert, the iconic track is offering a special VIP Ticket Package that will start at $119. It will include a reserved Coke Zero Sugar 400 ticket, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access and a VIP Pit Viewing area for Lane’s concert. For guests who already have tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the VIP Viewing area and UNOH Fanzone add-on is available for purchase for $70. For more details, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.



Lane’s star continues to rise with 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three #1 hits – PLATINUM “Fix,” 2X PLATINUM “I Don’t Know About You,” and PLATINUM-certified “Big, Big Plans.” Now kicking off his next chapter with brand-new single, “Fill Them Boots,” Lane has previously shared the bill with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR this fall.

“I can’t wait to get the fans fired up for an incredible night of racing at Daytona International Speedway,” shared Lane. “You can’t beat a night of Country music, fast cars and good times, and I’m excited to start the party at The World Center of Racing.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the regular season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series and is set to get the green flag at 7:00 p.m. ET. Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and punched his ticket to the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Thus far in 2021, 13 drivers have gone to Victory Lane in the Cup Series to all but make their way into the Playoffs. Currently, six former Daytona International Speedway winners, including Cup points leader and three-time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin, are searching for their first triumph this season.

The Saturday UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access also gives fans’ access to special driver and VIP appearances, ability to peer into the Cup garage as their favorite driver's car is prepared for the critical race, to be front row for driver introductions, to sign the start/finish line and more!

“We’ve waited a long time to be able to host fans for pre-race festivities,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Our staff is ready to welcome fans back to our venue, and we can’t wait to see many of them inside on the ballfield for Chris’ concert as well as driver introductions. Couple those opportunities, as well as the pressure that’s on the line for drivers to make the playoffs, the energy and buzz is going to be at an all-time high for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.”

To see all ticket options for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET start), the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Friday, August 27, 7:30 p.m. ET) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fans can visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

