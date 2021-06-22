Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5k Heat Race Bonuses at Stafford

For the 7th consecutive season, John & Maina Rufrano from Wheelers Auto Service of Hamden, CT will provide a heat race bonus for this Friday night’s NAPA SK 5k event at Stafford Speedway. The Rufranos and Wheelers Auto will provide a total bonus of $2,000 for the SK Modified® heat races with each heat race winner banking $250, each second place finisher $150, and each third place finisher $100. The $2,000 in heat race bonus money, when combined with the race purse and other contingency awards, pushes the total posted awards for the 8th Annual NAPA SK 5k to over $30,000.

“This is a great way for us to be able to give something back to the drivers and it should definitely help make the heat races a little more exciting by giving everyone a little extra something to race for,” said John Rufrano.

“That’s awesome,” said Stephen Kopcik, driver of the #21 AirGas Chevrolet. “That’s certainly going to make people want to win the heat races that much more. That’s a great thing that Wheelers Auto is doing for us and I wish we could have more heat race bonuses in the future.”

“It’s awesome to have Wheelers Auto coming back on board to sponsor the NAPA SK 5k heats again,” said Todd Owen, driver of the #81 Cooker Construction Chevrolet. “That gives us all an added bonus to try to take home and it should help make for one great night of racing.”

The 2021 SK Modified® season has been a season full of parity with 7 different feature winners through the first 8 race events. Tyler Hines, who scored his first career SK Modified® victory in the season opening race back on April 24, is so far the only repeat feature winner of the 2021 season. Other feature winners this season include Michael Christopher, Jr., Chase Dowling, Stephen Kopcik, Bryan Narducci, Keith Rocco, and Ronnie Williams. The last time the SK Modified® division had so many different winners to start off a season was in 2008 when there were 7 different winners through the first 8 races. Of the 7 different feature winners in 2021, 6 drivers occupy spots in the the top-7 of the SK Modified® points standings with Kopcik leading Todd Owen by 18 points.

Stafford Speedway PR