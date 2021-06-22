Pocono Organics CBD Announced As Sponsor For NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono on Saturday, June 26

Pocono Organics, one of the largest Regenerative Organic Farms in North America, will sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 26. Pocono Organics will highlight their line of USDA Certified Organic, Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD products with the Pocono Organics CBD 325. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 is part of the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ featuring five NASCAR & ARCA Races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days, from June 25-27.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Pocono Raceway again this year as we continue our mission to be a catalyst for hope, health, wellness and healing by highlighting our line of CBD Products,” said Ashley Walsh, Pocono Organics Founder and President. “Every hemp plant grown at Pocono Organics has been in our hands from hand-seeding to hand-harvesting. We hang dry our plants so that they retain higher levels of cannabinoids and terpenes – which makes a better-quality product. Each of our products include organic ingredients that you can pronounce!”

Pocono Organics’ wellness product line includes artisanal, small-batch CBD tinctures, creams, salve sticks, lip balms, body oil, bath bombs as well as a new launched pet-friendly organic tincture. These products are formulated in their own lab and are available online and carried in numerous retail outlets, spas, and doctors’ offices across multiple states.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ashley and her team as they work to educate and grow not only their USDA Certified Organic CBD products, but also educate those about Pocono Organics’ Regenerative Organic Agriculture practices,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Pocono Organics is not only near and dear to me as part of our family of businesses, but also leads the way in inspiring people and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

In close partnership with the Rodale Institute, recognized as the global leaders in regenerative organic science and research, Pocono Organics brings the power of soil-based farming to larger audiences. Regenerative organic agricultural practices include low-till methods and zero use of chemicals and pesticides. This farming approach produces some of the cleanest and most nutrient-dense crops grown on earth – making them better for consumers – while also strengthening and healing the soil in which they are grown – which is better for our planet.

“At our core, we are Global Center for Research, Education & Discovery,” said Walsh. “Our strategic partnerships with Pocono Raceway and the Rodale Institute will continue to allow us to bring much-needed and well-deserved attention to the farming community as we drive towards a healthier population and a healthier planet.”

The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five NASCAR & ARCA races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Pocono Organics 325 NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th. For additional event details, schedule and important fan information, visit www.poconoraceway.com/eventguide.

Pocono Raceway PR