Powell Wins One For Dad On Father’s Day At Florence

Former NASCAR National Champion Robert Powell made an emotional return to victory lane taking the Charger division win Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway. It was Powell’s first win since losing his father and longtime speedway owner, Charlie Powell, who passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

“I’ve won at Martinsville, Myrtle Beach, a lot of big races, but this might be the biggest of my career,” said Powell in victory lane. “I could feel him riding with me tonight, that’s for sure.”

After qualifying on the pole, Powell got the advantage over three-time race winner, Averitt Lucas. The first caution of the night waved on lap five when contact from Joe Armakovitch sent Connor Lee spinning in turn one. After the restart, the battle was on for third between Michael Grooms, Brian Owens, and Talon Gallimore. Gallimore would make the move inside of Owens and Grooms on lap eight, but contact with Grooms on the frontstretch put Grooms on a wild ride into the wall and off the track.

Over the remaining laps, Lucas would make several runs at Powell concentrating on attempting a move around the outside. The effort proved futile as Powell led flag-to-flag for the win over Lucas, Cory Weatherford, Michael Strickland, and Davey Hatchell. Rounding out the top 10 were Owens, Archie Adams, Jr., Chris Grainger, Gallimore, and Glenn Mappus.

Zack Miracle battled through a couple of late-race restarts to take his third NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock win of the season. The first caution of the race did not wave until lap 43 when Sam Scarpelli went for a spin in turn three. On the restart, Ryan Glenski got the advantage over Miracle to take the lead. But, just two laps later, Miracle would again go back to the top spot. The final caution of the race waved on lap 47 when contact from Janson Marchbanks resulted in David Roberts’ car spinning into the inside wall. At the finish, Miracle took the win over Matt Cox, Casey Kelley, Glenski, and RA Brown.

Strom Altman made a quick move from his fourth starting position to pass Jody Measamer for the lead on lap five, leading the rest of the way for his second Supertruck win of the season. The only caution of the race waved on the opening lap when Lucas Williams spun in turn four with a broken shock. Following Altman at the finish were Measamer, Cody Kelley, Remington Prince, and Adam Fulford.

Simultaneous engine problems for AJ Sanders and Mike Stafford cleared the way for Kevin Jackson to score his second Mini Stock win of the year. Both Sanders and Stafford appeared to have engine problems on lap 14, allowing Jackson to take the win over Bobby Taylor, Jr., Matt Briggs, Truett Miranda, and Adam Fulford, Jr.

Drake Williamson battled back after a stumble at the start to remain undefeated in the Allison Legacy Series winning over Jacob O’Neal, Shane Briggs, Parker Davis, and Andrew Davis.

The next race at Florence Motor Speedway will be Independence Day weekend on Saturday night, July 3rd, featuring the Firecracker 125 for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stocks, plus Chargers, SuperTrucks, Mini Stocks, Thunder & Lightning, and the Allison Legacy Series. Also, July 24th has been added to the schedule as a replacement for the June 5th rainout. Be sure to “Like” Florence Motor Speedway on Facebook, follow @FlorenceMSpdwy on Twitter to keep up on all that’s going on in 2021, visit fmspeedway.com. or watch all the action live each week on fmspeedway.tv.

FMS PR